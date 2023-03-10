RCBW vs UPW WPL Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Women VS UP Warriorz Women Dream11 Prediction WIPL | Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, venue, pitch report, toss factor

- Advertisement -

RCBW vs UPW WPL Dream11 prediction: In the eighth match of the Women’s Premier League 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face UP Warriorz. The match will take place in Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. The UP Warriorz have played two games, winning one. They have two points. Royal Challengers Bangalore were beaten by Gujarat Giants by 11 runs in their last encounter. In batting first, the Giants scored 201 runs. With their allocated 20 overs, RCB could only score 190 runs while chasing the goal. In their most recent encounter, the UP Warriorz were defeated by the Delhi Capitals by 42 runs. The Delhi Capitals batted first and scored a whopping 211 runs. Check out our Best Fantasy Selections for RCBW vs UPW.

Let’s take a look at the RCB W vs. UP W Dream 11 prediction for the match.

RCBW vs UPW T20 WPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match Matchday-8 – RCBW vs UPW – Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) RCBW vs UPW Match Date Friday, March 10th, 2023 RCBW vs UPW Match Time 7:30 pm IST RCBW vs UPW Venue Brabourne Stadium

Best Dream11 team prediction | Tips by Experts for RCB vs UP WIPL Match

Key Players in the Form RCBW top performers: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh , Ellyse Perry. UPW top performers: Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone Weather forecast for RCBW vs UPW match During the match, there is no chance of rain, and the sky will be clear. Pitch conditions for the RCBW vs UPW match The Brabourne pitch will help with run scoring. It's a batting surface, so bowlers must hunch their backs to reap the benefits. The par score will be 160. Toss Factor in RCBW vs UPW match Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other. Venue stats Average first innings score – 165 Highest score – 209/4 Lowest score – 96/10 RCBW vs UPW Head-to-head Both teams will be facing each other for the first time. RCBW vs UPW T20 WIPL squads RCB-W squad 2023: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Megan Schutt, Kanika Ahuja, Dané Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil. UPW squad 2023: Alyssa Healy (Captain), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

Probable Playing XI for RCBW

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose

Probable Playing XI for UPW

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for RCBW vs UPW | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Keepers – R Ghosh, A Healy

Batsmen – S Mandhana, H Knight, K Navgire

All-rounders – T McGrath, E Perry, D Sharma

Bowlers – S Ecclestone, M Schutt, S Ismail

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Wicketkeepers – R Ghosh, A Healy

Batsmen – S Devine, S Mandhana, S Sehrawat

All-Rounders – H Knight, S Patil, T McGrath

Bowlers – M Schutt, S Ismail, S Ecclestone

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

R Ghosh: She is the obvious pick in this one and will be looking to perform well in this one.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Smriti Mandhana: The skipper has scored over 70 runs in the WPL 2023 so far, but she has yet to make a significant impact at the top of the order, something her team sorely needs.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Ellyse Perry: The Australian all-rounder was pricey with the ball in Match 6 and went wicketless once more. But, she has already made two 30+ scores, indicating that a large total is not far away.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction

Sophie Ecclestone: The English left-arm spinner has three wickets so far in the competition and is dangerous on any surface and in any format.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Sophie Devine

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Tahlia McGrath

Must Picks for RCBW vs UPW Dream11 Prediction

Smriti Mandhana

Tahlia McGrath

Sophie Devine

Ellyse Perry

Risky choices for RCBW vs UPW Dream11 Prediction

Simran Shaikh

Shreyanka Patil

Who will win today’s match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore women and UP Warriorz women?

UP Warriors women are expected to win this one, although they may face tough competition from Royal Challengers Bangalore women.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big