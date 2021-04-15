RCB VS SRH | IPL 2021: Match 6 | Summary| Analysis| Facts| Score

-- Advertisement --

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the 2nd consecutive match as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 6 runs in Match 6 of the IPL 2021 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Defending 149, RCB made a massive comeback, Shahbaz Ahmed struck three wickets in one over, which proved to be a game-changer, and RCB successfully defending a small total.

SRH Innings: RCB Vs SRH

Chasing a total of 150, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha opened the innings for SRH. In the 3rd over, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Shah and built pressure on the opposition. However, the skipper, Warner, didn’t allow the side to feel pressure. In the 4th over he and his batting partner, Manish Pandey, attacked Kyle Jamieson and hit one maximum each. Jamieson conceded 17 of the 4th over. The duo batted magnificently and showed some quality shots in the middle overs.

Soon after, a fifty-run partnership was up between the two and Warner reached his 49th half-century in IPL. It was Jamieson who provided a much-needed breakthrough to RCB. He dismissed Warner in the 14th over on 54.

SRH’s run chase was yet in control, in the last five overs the team needed 42 to win the game. Skipper Kohli then handed the ball to Shahbaz Ahmed in the 17th over which proved to be the turning point of the game. The left-arm spinner took 3 wickets in the over. He dismissed Bairstow and Pandey on consecutive deliveries and then got Abdul Samad on the last ball. In the following overs, SRH lost two more wickets. Vijay Shankar and Jason Holder had to depart in the 19th over.

In the final over SRH needed 16 runs to win. But Harshal Patel comfortably helped his side end the game on a winning note.

RCB Innings: RCB Vs SRH

Earlier, SRH won the toss and opted to field first. RCB made one change to their playing XI, Rajat Patidar was replaced by Devdutt Padikkal. Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought the early break though for the side. He dismissed Padikkal with a back of a length delivery.

All-rounder Ahmed joined Kohli. RCB score was at 47-1 at the end of the powerplay.

But Ahmed had to depart early, Nadeem in his 2nd over got the wicket of Ahmed, giving the second breakthrough for SRH.

It was Maxwell and Kohli who built a steady partnership for the side. In the 11th over the duo smacked 22 runs bowled by Nadeem. But soon after, skipper Kohli had to depart. It was followed by another breakthrough, as Rashid Khan got AB de Villiers out for just 1 in the 14th over. Rashid got his 2nd wicket in the form of Washington Sundar.

It was Maxwell who kept the scoreboard moving, but wickets kept falling from the other side in regular intervals. Natarajan dismissed Daniel Christian for 1.

Maxwell departed on the final delivery of the innings after guiding RCB to 149/8.

Brief Scores: RCB Vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore 149/8 (Glenn Maxwell 59, Virat Kohli 33; Jason Holder 3/30) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 143/9 (David Warner 54, Manish Pandey 38; Shahbaz Ahmed 3/7) by 6 runs

Match Details

On-field umpires : Nitin Menon, Ulhas Gandhe

3rd umpire: Chettihody Shamshuddin

Chettihody Shamshuddin Match referee: Vengalil Narayan Kutty

Vengalil Narayan Kutty Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Time: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar

