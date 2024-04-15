RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: The 30th match of IPL 2024 brings together Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a clash of contrasting fortunes. RCB, languishing at the bottom of the points table, are desperate for a resurgence after managing just one win in six outings.

Meanwhile, SRH, positioned comfortably, have secured three wins out of five matches and are eyeing a solid spot in the playoffs. RCB’s recent outing saw them suffer a heavy defeat at the hands of MI despite posting a competitive total. On the other hand, SRH clinched a nail-biting victory over PBKS, boosting their confidence heading into this encounter.

RCB vs SRH Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match RCB vs SRH, 30th Match Venue M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Monday, 15 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live StreaGTng JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for RCB vs SRH Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj SRH: Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Pat Cummins Weather forecast for RCB vs SRH match Temperature: 36°C Humidity: 29% Precipitation: None Wind: 21 km/h Pitch conditions for RCB vs SRH The pitch in Bengaluru is historically known as a batting-friendly surface. It tends to offer good pace and bounce, allowing batsmen to play their shots freely. Toss Factor in RCB vs SRH The team winning the toss will have a strategic advantage in determining their approach. They can choose to bat first and set a challenging total on the board. RCB vs SRH Head-to-head RCB – 10 wins SRH – 12 wins No Result – 1 RCB vs SRH Tata IPL squads RCB squad: Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal SRH Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Glenn Phillips, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Probable Playing XI for RCB

Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyashak, Akash Deep

Probable Playing XI for SRH

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrichh Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Impact Players

RCB: Suyash Prabhudesai, Saurav Chauhan, Swapnil Singh, Rajan Kumar, Karnn Sharma

SRH: Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for RCB vs SRH | Today’s Match Prediction

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Heinrich Klaasen, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Travis Head, Rajat Patidar, Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Heinrich Klaasen, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Abhishek Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Aiden Markram, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: A reliable wicketkeeper-batsman, Heinrich Klaasen has been making waves with his recent performances. His safe pair of hands behind the stumps ensures stability for the team, while his aggressive batting style adds impetus to the innings. Klaasen’s ability to accelerate the scoring rate during crucial phases of the game makes him a valuable asset for fantasy teams.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Virat Kohli: Modern-day batting maestro, Virat Kohli brings unparalleled consistency and class to the crease. His ability to anchor an innings or accelerate as per the team’s requirement makes him a must-have in any fantasy team. Expect Kohli to deliver with his sublime strokeplay.

Faf du Plessis: As the captain of RCB, he shoulders the responsibility of leading from the front with his dynamic batting and sharp cricketing acumen. Du Plessis’ knack for building partnerships and converting starts into substantial scores makes him an indispensable asset. He is capable of turning the tide single-handedly.

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has firmly established himself as a game-changer in the SRH lineup. His explosive batting, coupled with the ability to chip in with crucial wickets, makes him a versatile player.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is poised to make a substantial impact with his multifaceted skills in both batting and bowling departments. Markram adds depth and balance to the team’s lineup. His adeptness with both bat and ball makes him a valuable asset, capable of turning the tide of the match in his team’s favor.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is a game-changer on any given day. His ability to score runs at a rapid pace, coupled with his knack for picking up crucial wickets, makes him a sought-after player in fantasy cricket. With the potential to single-handedly change the course of the game, Maxwell is a must-have pick for fantasy cricket team managers aiming to maximize their points tally.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Pat Cummins: With his express pace and astute leadership qualities, Pat Cummins injects an aggressive edge into the SRH side. His ability to intimidate batsmen with sheer pace and extract bounce from the pitch makes him a potent threat in any conditions.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ability to move the ball both ways and consistently trouble the batsmen adds immense value to his team’s arsenal. Kumar’s early wicket-taking ability not only provides crucial breakthroughs but also puts pressure on the opposition from the outset.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Virat Kohli and Heinrich Klaasen

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins

Must Picks for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli

Glenn Maxwell

Faf du Plessis

Heinrich Klaasen

Risky choices for RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Mohammed Siraj

Jaydev Unadkat

Akash Deep

Who will win today’s match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Based on our analysis provided, Sunrisers Hyderabad seems to have an advantage over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. SRH has a better track record in the tournament so far, with three wins out of five matches and a more balanced team composition. Additionally, SRH’s recent victory over Punjab Kings would have boosted their confidence coming into this match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big