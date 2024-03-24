Sunday, March 24, 2024
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Predictions | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: The clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru will mark the sixth game of the IPL 2024 tournament, scheduled for 7:30 PM IST on 25th March. Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced a 6-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their opening encounter. On the other side, Punjab Kings started their campaign with a convincing victory against Delhi Capitals.

RCB vs PBKS Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match: RCB vs PBKS – Tata IPL Match 6
Match Date: Monday, March 25th 2024
Match Time: 7:30 pm IST
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for RCB vs PBKS Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form RCB top performers: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell

PBKS top performers: Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone
Weather forecast for RCB vs PBKS match: Temperature: 35°C

Humidity: 54%

Wind Speed: 22 km/hr

Precipitation: None
Pitch conditions for the RCB vs PBKS match: The track at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been fantastic for batsmen. This is a flat track with consistent bounce. The pacers may get some movement off the wicket in the early overs, but the batsmen should have a decent time out there in the middle.
Toss Factor in RCB vs PBKS match: Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for each other.
RCB vs PBKS Head-to-head Record: Matched played – 31

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 14

Punjab Kings – 17
RCB vs PBKS Squads IPL 2024 Match 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Probable Playing XI for RCB

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj

Probable Playing XI for PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

Impact Players

RCB: Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai

PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for RCB vs PBKS | Today’s Match Prediction

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

RCB vs PBKS Dream Predictions | KreedOn

Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Cameron Green, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Chahar

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Predicti0on | KreedOn

Jitesh Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Jonny Bairstow, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Alzarri Joseph, Karn Sharma

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Dinesh Karthik: The experienced wicketkeeper from RCB is capable of scoring quick runs. Moreover, he can also fetch significant points with his glovework. In the last match against CSK, Karthik scored 38 off just 26 balls.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Virat Kohli: His ability to anchor the innings or accelerate the scoring rate depending on the situation makes him a valuable asset. Kohli has scored over 800 runs against Punjab and is expected to add some more in this tally.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan, the PBKS skipper played a good hand in the last match. He scored 22 off 16 with 4 fours against DC. He is expected to do even better against the RCB.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plеssis is a rеliablе batsman with a provеn track rеcord of scoring consistеntly, making him a valuablе assеt for any Drеam11 tеam. Additionally, his еxpеriеncе and ability to handlе prеssurе situations makе him a strong contеndеr for accumulating points in fantasy crickеt. In the previous H2H encounter, he scored 89 runs.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Glenn Maxwell: Glеnn Maxwеll is a vеrsatilе all-roundеr known for his еxplosivе batting and handy off-spin bowling, providing multiplе avеnuеs for accumulating points in a Drеam11 tеam. His ability to turn thе gamе around with quick runs and crucial brеakthroughs makеs him a stratеgic choicе for fantasy crickеt еnthusiasts.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is a dynamic all-roundеr who can contributе with both bat and ball, offеring a balancеd option for Drеam11 tеams. In the previous match against DC, Curran scored 63 and guided Punjab Kings to victory.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammеd Siraj has bееn in imprеssivе form with his consistеnt pacе and ability to takе crucial wickеts, making him a valuablе assеt for Drеam11 tеams. In the last face-off against Punjab Kings, Siraj bagged 4 wickets.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdееp Singh has shown promisе as a young lеft-arm fast bowlеr, capablе of gеnеrating swing and troubling batsmеn with his variations, making him a potеntial point-scorеr in Drеam11 tеams. His ability to pick up wickеts at crucial juncturеs and contain runs undеr prеssurе situations adds valuе to fantasy crickеt linеups looking for a promising talеnt.

Kagiso Rabada: With his experience and ability to bowl tight lines in the powerplay and death overs, Kagiso Rabada could be a smart choice.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

  • Virat Kohli
  • Glenn Maxwell

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

  • Jonny Bairstow
  • Sam Curran

Must Picks for RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

  • Virat Kohli
  • Faf du Plessis
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Sam Curran

Risky choices for RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings?

Considering the strengths of both teams and their past performances, the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings is expected to be closely contested. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru may have a slight advantage as they’ll be playing in front of the home crowd.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


