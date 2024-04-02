Tuesday, April 2, 2024
RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RCB vs LSG IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts - KreedOn
Image Source- The Financial Express
3 mins read
Updated:
RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, 2nd April 2024, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. With every team striving to leave a lasting impression and ascend the points ladder, spectators can anticipate an intense showdown brimming with exhilarating cricketing moments. Both teams have experienced a comparable beginning to their campaign, each securing one victory and suffering one loss.

RCB vs LSG IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series: Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match: RCB vs LSG, 15th Match
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST – Tuesday, 2 April 2024
TV Channel: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for RCB vs LSG IPL

Key Players in the Form
Weather forecast for RCB vs LSG match
  • Temperature: 35°C
  • Humidity: 25%
  • Precipitation: None
Pitch conditions for RCB vs LSG  Its favorable conditions for batting, coupled with the small boundaries, make it an ideal setting for scoring run.
Toss Factor in RCB vs LSG Toss could play a crucial role, with teams likely to prefer chasing due to the balanced nature of the pitch.
RCB vs LSG Head-to-head
  • Matches: 4
  • RCB Won: 3
  • LSG Won: 1
RCB vs LSG Tata IPL squads RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

LSG: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Probable Playing XI for RCB

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Dagar, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.

  • Impact Player Options: Dinesh Karthik/Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar.

Probable Playing XI for LSG

Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth

  • Impact Player Options: Naveen-ul-Haq/KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for LSG vs RCB | Today’s Match Prediction

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team 1

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team 1

Roles Players
Wicket-Keepers KL Rahul
Batters Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli
All-Rounders Glenn Maxwell (VC), Cameron Green (C), Krunal Pandya, Marcus Peter Stoinis
Bowlers Mohammad Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal
Captain Cameron Green (C)
Vice-Captain Glenn Maxwell (VC)

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team 2

RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team 2
Roles Players
Wicket-Keepers Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul (VC), Nicholas Pooran
Batters Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis
All-Rounders Glenn Maxwell (C), Cameron Green, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers Mohammad Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav
Captain Glenn Maxwell (C)
Vice-Captain Lokesh Rahul (VC)

Must Picks for RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

  • Virat Kohli
  • Mohammad Siraj
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • KL Rahul

Risky Choices for RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between LSG vs RCB match?

Given the formidable batting lineups of both teams, we anticipate that RCB is likely to emerge victorious in this contest.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


