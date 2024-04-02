RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

Table of Contents
RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, 2nd April 2024, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. With every team striving to leave a lasting impression and ascend the points ladder, spectators can anticipate an intense showdown brimming with exhilarating cricketing moments. Both teams have experienced a comparable beginning to their campaign, each securing one victory and suffering one loss.
RCB vs LSG IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction
|Series:
|Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
|Match:
|RCB vs LSG, 15th Match
|Venue:
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Match Start Time:
|7:30 PM IST – Tuesday, 2 April 2024
|TV Channel:
|Star Sports Network
|Live Streaming:
|JioCinema app
Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for RCB vs LSG IPL
|Key Players in the Form
|
|Weather forecast for RCB vs LSG match
|
|Pitch conditions for RCB vs LSG
|Its favorable conditions for batting, coupled with the small boundaries, make it an ideal setting for scoring run.
|Toss Factor in RCB vs LSG
|Toss could play a crucial role, with teams likely to prefer chasing due to the balanced nature of the pitch.
|RCB vs LSG Head-to-head
|
|RCB vs LSG Tata IPL squads
|RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
LSG: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
Probable Playing XI for RCB
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Dagar, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.
- Impact Player Options: Dinesh Karthik/Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar.
Probable Playing XI for LSG
Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth
- Impact Player Options: Naveen-ul-Haq/KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham
Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for LSG vs RCB | Today’s Match Prediction
LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team 1
|Roles
|Players
|Wicket-Keepers
|KL Rahul
|Batters
|Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli
|All-Rounders
|Glenn Maxwell (VC), Cameron Green (C), Krunal Pandya, Marcus Peter Stoinis
|Bowlers
|Mohammad Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal
|Captain
|Cameron Green (C)
|Vice-Captain
|Glenn Maxwell (VC)
LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team 2
|Roles
|Players
|Wicket-Keepers
|Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul (VC), Nicholas Pooran
|Batters
|Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis
|All-Rounders
|Glenn Maxwell (C), Cameron Green, Krunal Pandya
|Bowlers
|Mohammad Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav
|Captain
|Glenn Maxwell (C)
|Vice-Captain
|Lokesh Rahul (VC)
Must Picks for RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction
- Virat Kohli
- Mohammad Siraj
- Glenn Maxwell
- KL Rahul
Risky Choices for RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction
- Rajat Patidar
- Jitesh Sharma
Who will win today’s match between LSG vs RCB match?
Given the formidable batting lineups of both teams, we anticipate that RCB is likely to emerge victorious in this contest.
