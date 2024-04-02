RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

Roles Players Wicket-Keepers Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul (VC), Nicholas Pooran Batters Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis All-Rounders Glenn Maxwell (C), Cameron Green, Krunal Pandya Bowlers Mohammad Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav Captain Glenn Maxwell (C) Vice-Captain Lokesh Rahul (VC) Must Picks for RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Virat Kohli

Mohammad Siraj

Glenn Maxwell

KL Rahul Risky Choices for RCB vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Rajat Patidar

Jitesh Sharma

Who will win today’s match between LSG vs RCB match?

Given the formidable batting lineups of both teams, we anticipate that RCB is likely to emerge victorious in this contest.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big