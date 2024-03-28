RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: It’s that time of the year again when Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir will come face-to-face on the cricket field. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is ready to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

-- Advertisement --

RCB enters this fixture with momentum on their side, having secured a thrilling victory in their previous encounter against Punjab Kings. Led by the ever-reliable Virat Kohli, RCB’s batting unit showcased firepower, laying a solid foundation at the top. With the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis in fine form, RCB boasts a formidable batting lineup capable of posing a significant challenge to any opposition.

On the other hand, KKR will be buoyed by their hard-fought win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing. Andre Russell’s explosive batting and the contributions of players like Harshit Rana, Phil Salt, and Ramandeep Singh were instrumental in KKR’s triumph. With a balanced squad and momentum on their side, KKR will be eager to maintain their winning momentum against RCB.

-- Advertisement --

In terms of head-to-head encounters, KKR holds a slight advantage over RCB. However, with both teams boasting competitive squads and a desire to claim bragging rights, the stage is set for an enthralling battle on the field.

RCB vs KKR Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match: RCB vs KKR – Tata IPL Match 10 Match Date: Friday, March 29, 2024 Match Time: 7:30 pm IST Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for RCB vs KKR Tata IPL

Key Players in Form KKR top performers: Andre Russell, Phil Salt, Rinku Singh RCB top performers: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell Weather forecast Temperature 35°C Humidity 34% Wind Speed 18 km/hr Precipitation None Pitch conditions Pitch Behaviour: Batting-friendly Best Suited To: Spin Average 1st Innings Score: 190 Toss Factor Toss could play a crucial role, with the chasing team likely to have an advantage. RCB vs KKR Head-to-head Matches Played: 32 KKR Won: 18 RCB Won:14 No Result 0 RCB vs KKR Squads IPL 2024 KKR squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain. RCB squad: Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal

Probable Playing XI for RCB

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Dagar, Mahipal Lomror, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj

Probable Playing XI for KKR

Sunil Narine, Phil Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana

-- Advertisement --

Impact Players

RCB: Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran

KKR: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sakib Hussain

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for RCB vs KKR | Today’s Match Prediction

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Phil Salt (wk), Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell (c), Glenn Maxwell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy, Yash Dayal

-- Advertisement --

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Phil Salt, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mithcell Starc, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Sharma

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Phil Salt: Salt is in good form with the bat and his wide structure coupled with athletic abilities make him a strong contender for the wicketkeeper position.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Virat Kohli: The master of consistency and class, Kohli is currently in sublime form. He is poised to charge from the front with his exemplary batting prowess.

Faf du Plessis: du Plessis is set to anchor RCB’s batting lineup with his fluent strokeplay.

Rinku Singh: With the potential to deliver explosive innings, Singh can make a significant impact for KKR with his powerful batting display.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Glenn Maxwell: Expect Maxwell to showcase his dynamic all-round abilities, contributing with both bat and ball while leading RCB’s charge.

Andre Russell: A game-changer with his brute force and handy bowling, Russell is ready to dictate terms for KKR in crucial moments. He showed his form in the last game against KKR where he single-handedly destroyed their bowling lineup.

Cameron Green: The promising all-rounder is primed to provide stability to RCB’s middle order while chipping in with vital breakthroughs.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mitchell Starc: Not only is Starc armed with pace and precision, but knows the conditions at M Chinnaswamy stadium, given that he used to play for RCB. He can trouble RCB’s batsmen with his lethal bowling and scalp crucial wickets.

Mohammed Siraj: Siraj’s ability to swing the ball and hit the right lengths makes him a formidable force in RCB’s bowling arsenal.

Yash Dayal: Dayal’s knack for extracting bounce and variation is set to pose a challenge to KKR’s batsmen, adding potency to RCB’s bowling attack. In the last match against PBKS, Yash picked up a crucial wicket and bowled an economical spell.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Andre Russell or Glenn Maxwell can be your captain choices.

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Virat Kohli or Faf du Plessis can be the vice-captain choices.

Must Picks for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Andre Russell

Virat Kohli

Glenn Maxwell

Sunil Narine

Phil Salt

Risky choices for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy

Alzarri Joseph

Who will win today’s match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders?

Both RCB and KKR have displayed promising performances in the recent matches of the IPL 2024 season. RCB secured a victory in their previous encounter against Punjab Kings, while KKR emerged victorious against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The confidence gained from these wins could boost the morale of both teams.

Key players like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj have been in good form for RCB, contributing significantly with bat and ball. On the other hand, KKR relies on the explosive batting of players like Andre Russell and the spin bowling prowess of Sunil Narine. The performance of these players could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match.

The match is scheduled to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, known for its batting-friendly surface. The short boundaries and true bounce often favor the batsmen, making high-scoring encounters common at this venue. However, spinners could come into play as the match progresses, exploiting any turn on offer. Considering all the factors, KKR holds a slight advantage over the hosts.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big