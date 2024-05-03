RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) gear up for a pivotal clash in the Indian Premier League, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Both teams, languishing at the bottom of the points table with six and eight points respectively from 10 matches each, are keenly aware of the significance of this encounter in their quest for playoff contention.

-- Advertisement --

With recent setbacks for Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals offering a glimmer of hope, RCB and GT understand that securing a victory is imperative to reignite their playoff aspirations. As the IPL group stage nears its climax, every match becomes a potential decider in the intense race for playoff berths.

RCB strides into this match with a semblance of momentum, having clinched victories in their last two outings. The team draws confidence from standout performances by the likes of Will Jacks and Cameron Green, complementing the consistent run-scoring prowess of Virat Kohli at the top of the order. However, RCB’s bowling unit presents a cause for concern, oscillating between disciplined spells and costly outings. Against GT’s formidable batting lineup, RCB must tighten their lines and maintain discipline to stem the flow of runs effectively.

-- Advertisement --

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans finds themselves in a precarious position following consecutive defeats against Delhi Capitals and RCB. While Shubman Gill and Bhardwaj Sai Sudharsan have been dependable with the bat, GT’s middle and lower order have struggled to leave a mark. Furthermore, GT’s bowling department, spearheaded by star spinner Rashid Khan, has failed to meet expectations. Rashid’s uncharacteristic performance, coupled with inconsistent displays from pace bowlers like Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma, has left GT vulnerable in crucial moments.

RCB vs GT Tata IPL Dream11| Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match RCB vs GT, 52nd Match Venue M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Saturday, 4 May 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for RCB vs GT Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar

GT: Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan Weather forecast for GT vs DC match Temperature: 32°C

Precipitation: 3%

Humidity: 40%

Wind: 10 km/h Pitch conditions for GT vs DC The pitch in Bengaluru is historically known as a batting-friendly surface. It tends to offer good pace and bounce, allowing batsmen to play their shots freely. Toss Factor in GT vs DC Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first. GT vs DC Head-to-head GT – 2 wins

RCB -2 wins GT vs DC Tata IPL squads RCB squad : Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal GT squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson.

Probable Playing XI for RCB

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj

Probable Playing XI for GT

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (vc), Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

-- Advertisement --

Impact Players

GT: Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar

RCB: Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyashak

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

RCB vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Will Jacks, Azmatullah Omarzai, Swapnil Singh, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj

-- Advertisement --

RCB vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Rahul Tewatia, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Sandeep Warrier, Sai Kishore

Wicket Keeper Prediction

Dinesh Karthik: Karthik’s consistency as a wicketkeeper-batsman provides stability behind the stumps and an anchor for the innings. He is in good form, his reliable glove work ensures minimal chances missed, making him a solid pick for the RCB vs GT match.

Batsmen Prediction

Shubman Gill: As the leading force for Gujarat this season, Gill promises significant runs at the top order against RCB. His fine form and leadership qualities make him a reliable choice, especially when playing at home.

Virat Kohli: With 500 runs to his name in this season, Kohli is a non-negotiable inclusion for today’s game. His consistent run-scoring ability throughout the season suggests another impactful performance against GT. He scored 70 off 44 in the last encounter against GT at their backyard.

Sai Sudharsan: Emerging as a powerhouse batsman, Sudharsan’s knack for big hits and partnership-building skills makes him a valuable addition to your lineup. His recent impressive display indicates continued success in today’s match. In the last H2H match, Sai scored an unbeaten 84 to guide his team to a good total.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Will Jacks: Opt for Will Jacks to unsettle GT bowlers with his lethal batting and handy contributions with the bowl. His dynamic all-round abilities make him a potent threat in today’s game. In the last game, Jacks scored 100 off just 41 balls.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Noor Ahmad: This young spinner possesses the skill to outfox batsmen and claim crucial wickets. His adaptability to any condition makes him a deceptive asset worth considering.

Mohammed Siraj: Despite recent dips in form, Siraj’s potential to bounce back with impactful spells remains undeniable. Don’t overlook his lethal bowling prowess, which can dismantle any batting lineup on his day.

Captain Prediction

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli

Vice-captain Prediction

Rashid Khan and Sai Sudharsan

Must Picks for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Faf du Plessis

Sai Sudharsan

Risky choices for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Mohit Sharma

Cameron Green

Who will win today’s match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans?

RCB enters the match with momentum on their side, having won their last two outings. Additionally, their batting lineup, led by the consistent run-scoring of Virat Kohli and supported by players like Will Jacks and Cameron Green, appears formidable.

On the other hand, GT has been struggling, facing consecutive defeats and showing weaknesses both in their batting and bowling departments. While they have talented players like Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan, the team’s overall performance has been inconsistent.

However, it seems GT might come up with a spirited performance to surprise RCB and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big