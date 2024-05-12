RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: In the 62nd match of IPL 2024, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will square off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams are in a crucial phase of the tournament, with playoff berths hanging in the balance.

RCB enters this fixture on the back of an impressive run, having secured victories in their last four matches. Their recent successes include wins while defending totals as well as while chasing targets. This run of form underscores their resilience and adaptability, making them a formidable opponent for any team.

In contrast, DC secured a crucial win in their previous match against the Rajasthan Royals. However, inconsistency has plagued their campaign, leaving them with a must-win scenario to keep their playoff hopes alive. Despite sitting on the fifth position with 12 points, DC cannot afford complacency, especially with the Lucknow Super Giants breathing down their neck.

For RCB, every match is a virtual knockout encounter as they strive to secure a playoff berth. With only a couple of matches remaining in their campaign, they must maintain their winning momentum to stay in contention. A victory against DC would not only bolster their position on the points table but also enhance their confidence going into the business end of the tournament.

Similarly, DC finds themselves in a precarious position, where every point is crucial in the race for the playoffs. With their net run rate trailing behind RCB, they need a comprehensive performance to bridge the gap and solidify their standing in the top four.

Weather forecasts suggest a possibility of precipitation and thunderstorms, which could potentially impact the course of the match. Rain interruptions might influence teams’ strategies, emphasizing the importance of adaptability and quick decision-making.

RCB vs DC Tata IPL Dream11| Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match RCB vs DC, 62nd Match Venue M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Sunday, 12 May 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for RCB vs DC Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar DC: Rishabh Pant, T Stubbs, Axar Patel and Jake Fraser-McGurk Weather forecast for RCB vs DC match Temperature: 32°C Precipitation: 3% Humidity: 40% Wind: 10 km/h Pitch conditions for RCB vs DC The pitch in Bengaluru is historically known as a batting-friendly surface. It tends to offer good pace and bounce, allowing batsmen to play their shots freely. Toss Factor in RCB vs DC Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first. RCB vs DC Head-to-head RCB – 18 wins DC – 11 wins No results – 1 RCB vs DC Tata IPL squads RCB squad : Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma , Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar , Reece Topley, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal DC squad: David Warner, MR Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (C), RK Bhui, T Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, KL Yadav, Ishant Sharma, KK Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, P Shaw, S Chikara, Lalit Yadav, P Dubey, JA Richardson, Rasikh Salam, Vicky Ostwal, A Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, HC Brook, J Fraser-McGurk

Probable Playing XI for RCB

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

Probable Playing XI for DC

Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope (W/K), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel (C), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players

DC: Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar and Lalit Yadav

RCB: Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal, Anju Rawat and Suyash Prabhudessai

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for RCB vs DC | Today’s Match Prediction

RCB vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rajat Patidar, Axar Patel, Cameron Green, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

RCB vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Shai Hope, Abhishek Porel, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Will Jacks, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Dinesh Karthik: With 301 runs at a strike rate of 196, Karthik is a top fantasy pick for today’s match against DC. Besides, he has proved to be a good wicket keeper this season.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Virat Kohli: With the current orange cap to his name, Kohli is a non-negotiable inclusion for today’s game. Besides, he is coming on the back of a magnificent 92, silencing critics on the way.

Jake Fraser McGurk: McGurk’s impressive accumulation of 309 runs at a strike rate of 235 showcases his potential to score big and contribute significantly to fantasy points.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Axar Patel: With a consistent display of prowess in both batting and bowling, Patel adds significant value as an all-rounder.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mohammed Siraj: Despite recent dips in form, Siraj’s potential to bounce back with impactful spells remains undeniable. Don’t overlook his lethal bowling prowess, which can dismantle any batting lineup on his day.

Mukesh Kumar: With 15 wickets in his tally, Mukesh is well-positioned in the race for the coveted Purple Cap.

Captain Prediction

Virat Kohli and Mukesh Kumar

Vice-captain Prediction

Faf du Plessis and Rishabh Pant

Must Picks for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli

Tristan Stubbs

Cameron Green

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Risky choices for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Mahipal Lomror

Shai Hope

Who will win today’s match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals?

As RCB and DC gear up for a high-stakes clash, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Both teams are aware of the significance of securing a victory, given the tight playoff race. Considering all the factors, it seems DC will have the last laugh in today’s match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big