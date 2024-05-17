Saturday, May 18, 2024
RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction
Image Source: Associated Press
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
4 mins read
Updated:
RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: In the 68th match of IPL 2024, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This match is critical for both teams as they battle for the last available playoff spot and the prized second position on the points table.

The recent washout in Hyderabad means Sunrisers Hyderabad join Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders as three of the four playoff teams. RCB, having won 6 out of 13 matches, must win this game with a big margin to have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs. 

CSK, on the other hand, have won 7 of their 13 matches and need one point to qualify. If they win, they have a shot at moving up to second position if Rajasthan Royals lose, and if Sunrisers Hyderabad get no more than one point from their final game.

RCB vs CSK Tata IPL Dream11| Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match RCB vs CSK, 68th Match
Venue M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Saturday, 18 May 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for RCB vs CSK Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Simarjeet Singh
Weather forecast for RCB vs CSK match Temperature: 24°C

Precipitation: 85%

Humidity: 83%

Wind: 6 km/h
Pitch conditions for RCB vs CSK The pitch in Bengaluru is known for being batting-friendly, offering good pace and bounce. Batsmen can play their shots freely, making it a high-scoring venue.
Toss Factor in RCB vs CSK The team winning the toss may prefer to bat first to take advantage of the batting conditions early on. However, rain may play spoilsport. 
RCB vs CSK Head-to-head RCB: 10 wins

CSK: 21 wins

No results: 1
RCB vs CSK Tata IPL squads RCB squad: Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangarkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Chaudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk).

Probable Playing XI for RCB

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj

Probable Playing XI for CSK

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact Players

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for MI vs LSG | Today’s Match Prediction

RCB: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudesai, Himanshu Sharma

CSK: Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green, Tushar Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Maheesh Theekshana

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Dinesh Karthik, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Faf du Plessis, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Simarjeet Singh

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Dinesh Karthik: Karthik has striked at a whopping 194 this season, accumulating 301 runs. He has been clinical behind the stumps as well.  He is our top pick for the wicket keeper position for today’s RCB vs CSK match.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad: With 583 runs in his bag, Gaikwad is standing second in the Orange Cap race. He would want to ensure taking CSK to the playoffs in his maiden season as the skipper of the Yellow Army.

Virat Kohli: Kohli is holding the orange cap with 661 runs at a strike rate of 155. He will be eager to score big to see his team qualify for the  playoffs. 

Shivam Dube: This CSK powerhouse batsman, Dube has accumulated 389 runs so far with an impressive strike rate of 169. He can prove to be all the difference between these two sides.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja: With a dual prowess in both batting and bowling, Jadeja adds significant value as an all-rounder.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Tushar Deshpande: Deshpande has picked 16 wickets this season at an average of 23. He can put RCB under pressure during the middle overs.

Yash Dayal: With 13 wickets in his tally, Dayal can be a gamechanger in today’s match against CSK.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli 

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

MS Dhoni and Daryl Mitchell

Must Picks for RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Risky choices for RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

  • Mahipal Lomror
  • Sameer Rizvi

Who will win today’s match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings?

Chances are high that the match between RCB and CSK will get washed out due to rain and thunderstorms. Even if the weather reports are wrong, considering all factors, it seems CSK will have the upper hand in today’s match. However, RCB’s home advantage and strong recent performances make them a force to reckon with. Nevertheless, even if RCB wins, unless with a huge margin, CSK has already set one foot into the playoffs.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy Stadium’s Efficient Drainage System Can Clear Rainwater in 15-20 Mins for RCB vs CSK Encounter

