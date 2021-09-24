RCB Vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 | Match 35 Prediction | IPL predictions for today’s match

RCB Vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Another marquee game is in the pipes. Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in what is expected to be a huge run-affair. In the middle stage of the tournament, both teams would look to win as many games as possible to finish in the top two going into the playoffs.

Chennai Super Kings in their last game, came out of a tight situation to win the match. With some good batting performances, they reached a defendable total. Later on, CSK produced a tremendous bowling effort. They managed to defend a moderate total against a very good team. Time and again, CSK has shown that they are a strong unit, and in the next match, they can give RCB a tough competition.

Royal Challengers Bangalore would absolutely want to forget their last match. They faced bartering collapse, and the bowlers were left with nothing to defend. In this match, they will have to regroup and concentrate on what has been going well for them this season. They have the players who are the best in the best in the world and can make a comeback.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Complete match details

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Complete match analysis

Key Players In Form: Royal Challengers Bangalore- AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj Chennai Super Kings- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwane Bravo Weather: High heat and very little humidity are expected, even in the evening game. Pitch Conditions: The wicket is a dry and dusty wicket with some movement for the fast bowlers. Apart from that, the pitch is a delight for the batsmen. And the short boundaries have never done any harm to the batsmen. A score over 185 will be a par score. Toss: No one would mind batting first or second on this wicket, but teams might want to bowl first and chase the target later, as is the trend in T20 cricket. Venue IPL stats: Total T20 Matches- 18 Matches won batting first- 7 Matches won batting second- 11 Highest total recorded- 226 by Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Lowest total recorded- 112/9 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore H2H: Total T20 matches- 27 Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore- 7 Won by Chennai Super Kings- 19 Form: Royal Challengers Bangalore- W L W L L Chennai Super Kings- W W W L W Squads: Royal Challengers Bangalore- Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, George Garton, Washington Sundar , Pavan Deshpande, Tim David, Shahbaz Ahamad, Navdeep Saini, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddin, Daniel Christian, KS Bharat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshal Patel. Chennai Super Kings- Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth.

Probable Playing XIs for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Srikar Bharat (WK), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Probable Playing XIs for CSK

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Rain, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazelwood

Top picks for RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction fantasy team

AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Kyle Jamieson.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Must Picks

Player Stats (IPL 2021) Dream11 Points Glenn Maxwell 233 runs 350 AB de Villiers 207 runs 391 Ruturaj Gaikwad 284 runs 430 Moeen Ali 206 runs and 5 wickets 483 Devdutt Padikkal 217 runs 336

Vivo IPL 2021 Dream11 Wicket Keepers Prediction

AB de Villiers- Apart from one or two games, AB de has consistently scored runs this season. He too did not do well in the last match but can make a comeback in the next innings to redeem himself.

Vivo IPL 2021 Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Faf du Plessis- Du Plessis recovered from his injury and was included in the playing XI, but he did not start well. Otherwise, he is their best striker and was in a good form recently. He should be able to do better in the next match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad – In the last match, Gaikwad saved CSK’s entire batting single-handedly. He scored over 80 runs when nobody was able to score even a few runs. If he continues his form in the next match, CSK will be in a good position right at the start.

Devdutt Padikkal – Padikkal is a good find for RCB in the last two seasons. Along with Kohli at the top, he is giving them good starts and would want to carry that form in the upcoming matches.

Virat Kohli – Virat Kohli will be disappointed with his recent run, first in international cricket and now in the IPL. He is mentally very strong and would want to figure out what is going wrong with him and work on it.

Glenn Maxwell- Maxwell looked in a little hurry to score runs in the last match. The next time he is on the field, he will have to take a little time to settle and then carry on playing his natural attacking game.

Vivo IPL 2021 Dream11 All-rounders prediction

Moeen Ali- Ali at number three, proved to be very useful, but the last match did not go his way. He will have to do what he did in the first phase for CSK to be in an even better position.

Dwayne Bravo- With the ball, Bravo had a good season in the CPL. He was able to get that form in the IPL as well. He also gave some handy runs at the end of the last match, which proved to be very crucial.

Vivo IPL 2021 Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Deepak Chahar – Chahar, with his swing ability, is very important at the start of the bowling innings. He can generate swing in any conditions, and take wickets which in turn puts a lot of pressure on the opponents at the start.

Yuzvendra Chahal – Chahal has always been RCB’s go-to bowler to take wickets, but this season he has not picked many. He is a smart player and should be able to get some wickets from now on.

Mohammad Siraj – Since the Australian tour, Siraj has become a very mature player. He has not taken many wickets this season but has put a lot of pressure on the batsmen. He will have to continue doing that, and try to take wickets at the same time.

Kyle Jamieson- Jamieson will have to deliver what is expected out of him, especially, because of the price tag on him. He has given some glimpses but nothing significant. How conducts himself in the rest of the tournament will be interesting to see.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Captain Prediction

AB de Villiers Glenn Maxwell

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Vice-Captain Prediction

Faf du Plessis Devdutt Padikkal

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Winners Prediction

Seeing the past form & stats of batsmen & bowlers, CSK is predicted to win the match.

