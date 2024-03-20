RCB Unbox Event: Royal Challengers Bangalore Renamed to Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead on IPL 2024

- Advertisement -

Responding to a request that’s been around for a while, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team has changed its name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2024. This change is to honor the city’s traditions. Also, during a special event, R. Vinay Kumar, a former cricketer for India, Karnataka, and RCB, was honored by being inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame. The event was attended by RCB captains Faf du Plessis and Smriti Mandhana.

The City we love, the Heritage we embrace, and this is the time for our ಹೊಸ ಅಧ್ಯಾಯ. PRESENTING TO YOU, ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU, ನಿಮ್ಮ ತಂಡ, ನಿಮ್ಮ RCB!#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/harurFXclC — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024

The women’s team of RCB received respect from their male teammates and took a victory lap around the field, cheered on by the crowd. Virat Kohli said that he has always dreamed of knowing the feeling of winning the IPL trophy.

On Tuesday, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli expressed his wish to follow the success of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru women’s team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and win the IPL trophy in the upcoming season, which begins on March 22.

The women’s team recently won the league by defeating the Delhi Capitals, but the men’s team has been striving for victory for the past 16 years.

Kohli during the RCB Unbox event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium said:

“It was absolutely amazing. When they won it (WPL), we were watching. Hopefully, we can double it up with the trophies and that will be something truly special.”