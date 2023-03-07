Tuesday, March 7, 2023
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterRCB fans expressed disappointment via tweets after two defeats | Twitter Reactions

RCB fans expressed disappointment via tweets after two defeats | Twitter Reactions

-- Advertisement --
Sneha Ghosh
By Sneha Ghosh
1 min.
Updated:
WPL RCB fans tweets
Image Source: Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Advertisement -

RCB fans expressed disappointment via tweets after the team was handed two back-to-back defeats in WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2023. The Smriti Mandhana-led team faced a shocking defeat in their first match of the WPL 2023, as they clashed against Delhi Capitals. The captain was the highest scorer with merely 35 runs. Fans hoped for a better outcome when the team played their second match against Mumbai Indians. However, the RCB players, once again, disappointed their fans. 

The team managed to score merely 155 runs as the batters were under pressure due to the relentless bowling attack of Mumbai. Wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh was the highest run-scorer (28). Skipper Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry’s performances were not up to par, as they were dismissed at 23 and 13 runs, respectively.

The fans didn’t wait to express their concerns and opinions after the poor performances of their favorite team. 

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --
-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

Best Cricket Helmets - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Cricket Helmets for best protection & at most safety

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Sneha Ghosh
Sneha Ghosh
Previous article
New Milestone Touched! Rezoana Mallick sets new girls’ U16 400m National Record
Next article
Hardik Pandya becomes youngest cricketer in the world to reach 25 million Instagram followers

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Top 10 Highest Run Scorers in Test | A Testimony of Fact " The Form is Temporary, But Class is Permanent"- KreedOn

Top 10 Highest Run Scorers in Test Cricket | A Testimony...

Cricket
KIYG Day 9: Odisha performed brilliantly in Athletics | Checkout Medal Tally | KreedOn

KIYG Day 9: Odisha performed brilliantly in Athletics | Checkout Medal...

News
Ravindra Jadeja recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'He’s our boy' reaction

Ravindra Jadeja recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘He’s our boy’ reaction

KreedOn Banter
Virat Kohli’s jaw-dropping reaction to K L Rahul’s smashing six went viral- KreedOn

Virat Kohli’s jaw-dropping reaction to K L Rahul’s smashing six went...

KreedOn Banter