RCB fans expressed disappointment via tweets after two defeats | Twitter Reactions

RCB fans expressed disappointment via tweets after the team was handed two back-to-back defeats in WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2023. The Smriti Mandhana-led team faced a shocking defeat in their first match of the WPL 2023, as they clashed against Delhi Capitals. The captain was the highest scorer with merely 35 runs. Fans hoped for a better outcome when the team played their second match against Mumbai Indians. However, the RCB players, once again, disappointed their fans.

The team managed to score merely 155 runs as the batters were under pressure due to the relentless bowling attack of Mumbai. Wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh was the highest run-scorer (28). Skipper Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry’s performances were not up to par, as they were dismissed at 23 and 13 runs, respectively.

The fans didn’t wait to express their concerns and opinions after the poor performances of their favorite team.

