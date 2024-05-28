Ravindra Jadeja Relaxes in New York’s Splendid Weather Ahead of T20 World Cup

- Advertisement -

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was recently seen strolling through the streets of New York. Ravindra Jadeja was among the first group of cricketers to arrive in the United States to take part in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

As the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has concluded, attention is now directed toward the upcoming multi-nation T20 tournament. This major event, commencing on June 1, will take place in the West Indies and the USA.

Several teams have already arrived in the host countries to start their preparations for the T20 World Cup. Some Indian cricketers from IPL teams that did not make it to the 2024 playoffs arrived in New York yesterday.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently posted some photos of himself strolling through the streets of New York. He sported a stylish look with denim shorts, a black t-shirt, and a matching black cap.

India will kick off their T20 World Cup journey on June 5 in New York, facing Ireland. They are part of Group A, which includes Pakistan, USA, Ireland, and Canada.

In the previous T20 World Cup, India was eliminated in the semi-finals by England, who won by 10 wickets. The Indian team has not secured an ICC title since 2013 and is eager to claim the trophy this time around.

