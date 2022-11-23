Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Ravindra Jadeja recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'He's our boy' reaction

By Sneha Ghosh
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘He’s our boy’ reaction from more than a decade ago. In a video posted by the Free Press Journal, Jadeja revealed his first meeting with PM Modi, back in 2010. PM Modi was then the chief minister of Gujarat and Team India was in Ahmedabad for a match. When the then captain, MS Dhoni had introduced Jadeja to the Prime Minister, he laughed and uttered,

He’s our boy”.

Jadeja said while recalling the incident,

“I had first met him (Modi) in 2010 in Ahmedabad. He was the chief minister of Gujarat back then. We had a match against South Africa in the Motera Stadium. Mahi Bhai, who was our captain back then, introduced me to him. Modi Sahab ne khud bola ki ‘Bhai ye toh apna ladka hai, dhyaan rakhna (Modi Sahab said himself, ‘He’s our boy, take care of him.)”

He further added,

“That’s when you feel…. a person of such big stature comes to you and says this personally. Ek alag si feeling aati hai. I felt really good when he said this.”

The all-rounder Jadeja has been off the ground since September due to an injury that forced his dismissal from the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. He was not selected for the recent New Zealand tour as well. However, Jadeja is expected to appear for the Bangladesh Test series, which is going to start next month.

