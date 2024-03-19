Ravichandran Ashwin’s Hilarious Banter with ‘Parody’ Janhvi Kapoor Goes Viral: A Fun Exchange on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin had a great finish to the India versus England Test series. He played his 100th Test match and became the second Indian to take 500 wickets in Test cricket. Now, he’s getting ready for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Before becoming fierce opponents on the field, international teammates Ashwin has been relaxing off the pitch. Ravichandran Ashwin likes to stay connected with his fans on social media and share updates about his life. Recently, he had a funny exchange with a parody fan.

The teasing started when he saw Ravindra Jadeja‘s unexpected post asking if he was good at Tamil. Ashwin responded, saying he was amused and laughed a lot after seeing Ravindra Jadeja’s post.

“Jaddu! I couldn’t control my surprise and laughter through and through your message,” Ashwin came up with his views regarding the star Indian allrounder’s latest antic.

But then, in the middle of their talk, someone with a fake account pretending to be the famous actress Janhvi Kapoor joined in. They seemed to really like Ashwin’s honest response to Jadeja and left a nice comment about it.

Come see the funny chat between Ashwin and Parody Jahnvi Kapoor that everyone’s talking about!

Ashwin and his hilarious conversation with 'parody' Janhvi Kapoor😅 pic.twitter.com/yBn7o7Zpsj — Spycricket24x7 (@Spycricket1) March 18, 2024

The user with parody account of Janhvi Kapoor Commented:

“Very nice Aswin.”

This caused a lot of laughter when Ravichandran Ashwin responded to a user. He said hello, thinking the user was Janhvi. Then another user joined in to continue the playful conversation.

“Its parody anna…..reply here.”

This made Ashwin respond with a funny comeback. The famous Indian bowler said he felt sad when he found out the fake account wasn’t actually Janhvi Kapoor.

Ash Anna hilariously replied:

“Omg. Is that so? I am heartbroken (in emoji).”