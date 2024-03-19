Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketRavichandran Ashwin’s Hilarious Banter with ‘Parody’ Janhvi Kapoor Goes Viral: A Fun...
-- Advertisement --

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Hilarious Banter with ‘Parody’ Janhvi Kapoor Goes Viral: A Fun Exchange on Social Media

Ravichandran Ashwin's Hilarious Banter with 'Parody' Janhvi Kapoor Goes Viral: A Fun Exchange on Social Media
Image Source: NDTV Sports
Sumit Malgotra
By Sumit Malgotra
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin had a great finish to the India versus England Test series. He played his 100th Test match and became the second Indian to take 500 wickets in Test cricket. Now, he’s getting ready for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Before becoming fierce opponents on the field, international teammates Ashwin has been relaxing off the pitch. Ravichandran Ashwin likes to stay connected with his fans on social media and share updates about his life. Recently, he had a funny exchange with a parody fan.

-- Advertisement --

The teasing started when he saw Ravindra Jadeja‘s unexpected post asking if he was good at Tamil. Ashwin responded, saying he was amused and laughed a lot after seeing Ravindra Jadeja’s post.

“Jaddu! I couldn’t control my surprise and laughter through and through your message,” Ashwin came up with his views regarding the star Indian allrounder’s latest antic.

But then, in the middle of their talk, someone with a fake account pretending to be the famous actress Janhvi Kapoor joined in. They seemed to really like Ashwin’s honest response to Jadeja and left a nice comment about it.

-- Advertisement --

Come see the funny chat between Ashwin and Parody Jahnvi Kapoor that everyone’s talking about!


The user with parody account of Janhvi Kapoor Commented:

-- Advertisement --

“Very nice Aswin.”

This caused a lot of laughter when Ravichandran Ashwin responded to a user. He said hello, thinking the user was Janhvi. Then another user joined in to continue the playful conversation.

“Its parody anna…..reply here.”

This made Ashwin respond with a funny comeback. The famous Indian bowler said he felt sad when he found out the fake account wasn’t actually Janhvi Kapoor.

Ash Anna hilariously replied:

“Omg. Is that so? I am heartbroken (in emoji).”

cricket batting gloves - KreedOnRead More| Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Gloves (2024) – Buyer’s Guide

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Sumit Malgotra
Sumit Malgotra
Previous article
Top 10 Greatest Father-Son Duos in WWE: Legendary Lineage
Next article
IPL 2024: Kl Rahul Gets Condition Based Green Signal From NCA

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

IPL 2024: Kl Rahul Gets Condition Based Green Signal From NCA

Sumit Malgotra -
KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), got the green light from the National Cricket Academy (NCA)...
Sports

Top 10 Greatest Father-Son Duos in WWE: Legendary Lineage

Saiman Das -
Wrestling has a rich tradition of familial involvement. Throughout its history, numerous father-son partnerships have graced the squared circle,...
Cricket

“I haven’t got a lot of time to talk with Rohit” – Hardik Pandya’s Statement on Rohit Sharma Before IPL 2024

Sumit Malgotra -
On Monday, March 18th, Mumbai Indians new captain, Hardik Pandya, held his first press conference since taking on the...
News

Miami Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Impresses with a Victory Over Gabriel Diallo on Debut

Sumit Malgotra -
Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal displayed impressive calmness as he won in straight sets against Canada’s Gabriel Diallo during...
Cricket

WPL 2024: Virat Kohli Celebrates RCB’s Maiden title Victory with Virtual Dance-off

Saiman Das -
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured their inaugural title victory in a historic triumph, triumphing over Delhi Capitals by eight...
Cricket

WPL 2024 Final: RCB Crowned Champions, Defeat Delhi Capitals

Saiman Das -
During the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) final on March 17, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) emerged victorious, defeating Delhi...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019