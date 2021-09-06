Know How Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for COVID

Indian National team Coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID yesterday. India is currently on a test Tour of England. Shastri has gone into Isolation and will undergo a 14-day quarantine. This is to be noted that Shastri did not travel with the team to the Oval stadium.

-- Advertisement --

Incidentally, on the eve of the 4th test, Shastri attended a function at a hotel in London. For the launch of his book “Stargazing: the Players of my Life”.

Three other staff members will also undergo isolation. They were deemed “close contacts” of the coach. Since they had dined together on Friday.

Steps taken By BCCI

-- Advertisement --

BCCI’s medical team has also isolated Bowling coach B. Arun, fielding coach R. Sridhar and Physio N. Patel. All as a precautionary measure. All members of team India are vaccinated.

Unlike IPL, the team is not part of a bio bubble in this tour. Before the tour, the team management decided to follow rules set by the England Board to be followed.

With Covid curbs eased in England. Only those who test positive to undergo isolation. As a precaution, the team has to undergo an RT-PCR test every 5th day. And follow general social distancing norms.

Road ahead

The blow comes at a crucial moment. The series is tied at 1-1 at the moment. With the 4th test being played as of now. The Covid test result means an absence of Shastri’s presence in the dressing room for the final test and the rest of the series. The crucial final test match will be held from September 10-14.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]