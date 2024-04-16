Ranji Trophy Winners and Runner-ups: Complete List from 1934 to 2024

- Advertisement -

The Ranji Trophy is a premier domestic first-class cricket championship played in India. It is organized annually by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The teams representing regional and state cricket associations participate in the tournament.

The BCCI founded the championship in 1934, and since then it has been organised across various grounds and stadiums in India. The first match of the competition was held on 4 November 1934 between Madras and Mysore at the Chepauk ground in Madras (Now Chennai).

Mumbai (Bombay) has won the tournament the most times with 42 wins including 15 back-to-back wins from 1958–59 to 1972–73. In 2015 Paytm became the first company to hold the tournament’s title sponsorship right by virtue of BCCI’s title sponsorship deal. The 2020–21 Ranji Trophy tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time ever that a season could not be held since the inception of the tournament.

