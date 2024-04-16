Table of Contents
The Ranji Trophy is a premier domestic first-class cricket championship played in India. It is organized annually by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The teams representing regional and state cricket associations participate in the tournament.
The BCCI founded the championship in 1934, and since then it has been organised across various grounds and stadiums in India. The first match of the competition was held on 4 November 1934 between Madras and Mysore at the Chepauk ground in Madras (Now Chennai).
Mumbai (Bombay) has won the tournament the most times with 42 wins including 15 back-to-back wins from 1958–59 to 1972–73. In 2015 Paytm became the first company to hold the tournament’s title sponsorship right by virtue of BCCI’s title sponsorship deal. The 2020–21 Ranji Trophy tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time ever that a season could not be held since the inception of the tournament.
Full list of Ranji Trophy winners and runners-up
|Season
|Champion
|Runner-up
|2023-24
|Mumbai
|Vidharbha
|2022-23
|Saurashtra
|Bengal
|2021-22
|Madhya Pradesh
|Mumbai
|2020-21
|Not held due to Covid-19
|2019-20
|Saurashtra
|Bengal
|2018-19
|Vidarbha
|Saurashtra
|2017-18
|Vidarbha
|Delhi
|2016-17
|Gujarat
|Mumbai
|2015-16
|Mumbai
|Saurashtra
|2014-15
|Karnataka
|Tamil Nadu
|2013-14
|Karnataka
|Maharashtra
|2012-13
|Mumbai
|Saurashtra
|2011-12
|Rajasthan
|Tamil Nadu
|2010-11
|Rajasthan
|Baroda
|2009-10
|Mumbai
|Karnataka
|2008-09
|Mumbai
|Uttar Pradesh
|2007-08
|Delhi
|Uttar Pradesh
|2006-07
|Mumbai
|Bengal
|2005-06
|Uttar Pradesh
|Bengal
|2004-05
|Railways
|Punjab
|2003-04
|Mumbai
|Tamil Nadu
|2002-03
|Mumbai
|Tamil Nadu
|2001-02
|Railways
|Baroda
|2000-01
|Baroda
|Railways
|1999-00
|Mumbai
|Hyderabad
|1998-99
|Karnataka
|Madhya Pradesh
|1997-98
|Karnataka
|Uttar Pradesh
|1996-97
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|1995-96
|Karnataka
|Tamil Nadu
|1994-95
|Bombay
|Punjab
|1993-94
|Bombay
|Bengal
|1992-93
|Punjab
|Maharashtra
|1991-92
|Delhi
|Tamil Nadu
|1990-91
|Haryana
|Bombay
|1989-90
|Bengal
|Delhi
|1988-89
|Delhi
|Bengal
|1987-88
|Tamil Nadu
|Railways
|1986-87
|Hyderabad
|Delhi
|1985-86
|Delhi
|Haryana
|1984-85
|Bombay
|Delhi
|1983-84
|Bombay
|Delhi
|1982-83
|Karnataka
|Bombay
|1981-82
|Delhi
|Karnataka
|1980-81
|Bombay
|Delhi
|1979-80
|Delhi
|Bombay
|1978-79
|Delhi
|Karnataka
|1977-78
|Karnataka
|Uttar Pradesh
|1976-77
|Bombay
|Delhi
|1975-76
|Bombay
|Bihar
|1974-75
|Bombay
|Karnataka
|1973-74
|Karnataka
|Rajasthan
|1972-73
|Bombay
|Tamil Nadu
|1971-72
|Bombay
|Bengal
|1970-71
|Bombay
|Maharashtra
|1969-70
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1968-69
|Bombay
|Bengal
|1967-68
|Bombay
|Madras
|1966-67
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1965-66
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1964-65
|Bombay
|Hyderabad
|1963-64
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1962-63
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1961-62
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1960-61
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1959-60
|Bombay
|Mysore
|1958-59
|Bombay
|Bengal
|1957-58
|Baroda
|Services
|1956-57
|Bombay
|Services
|1955-56
|Bombay
|Bengal
|1954-55
|Madras
|Holkar
|1953-54
|Bombay
|Holkar
|1952-53
|Holkar
|Bengal
|1951-52
|Bombay
|Holkar
|1950-51
|Holkar
|Gujarat
|1949-50
|Baroda
|Holkar
|1948-49
|Bombay
|Baroda
|1947-48
|Holkar
|Bombay
|1946-47
|Baroda
|Holkar
|1945-46
|Holkar
|Baroda
|1944-45
|Bombay
|Holkar
|1943-44
|Western India
|Bengal
|1942-43
|Baroda
|Hyderabad
|1941-42
|Bombay
|Mysore
|1940-41
|Maharashtra
|Madras
|1939-40
|Maharashtra
|United Provinces
|1938-39
|Bengal
|Southern Punjab
|1937-38
|Hyderabad
|Nawanagar
|1936-37
|Nawanagar
|Bengal
|1935-36
|Bombay
|Madras
|1934-35
|Bombay
|Northern India
Winners and Runner-ups of last 10 Ranji Trophy
2023-24 Ranji Trophy
In thе 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, Mumbai еmеrgеd as the winner, claiming thеir 42nd titlе, with Vidarbha finishing as thе runnеr-up. Mumbai sеalеd thеir victory in thе final match with a 169-run margin. Tanush Kotian of Mumbai was namеd thе Playеr of thе Tournamеnt for his imprеssivе pеrformancе, scoring 502 runs at an avеragе of 41.83 and taking 29 wickеts at an avеragе of 16.96.
2022-23 Ranji Trophy
This was the 88th edition of India’s premier first-class cricket tournament. Sikkim hosted Ranji Trophy matches for the first time. Saurashtra emerged victorious, defeating Bengal by 9 wickets in the final. This marked their second Ranji Trophy title in the last three seasons.
2021-22 Ranji Trophy
The 2021-22 Ranji Trophy, the 87th edition of India’s premier first-class cricket tournament, was a unique season marked by delays and adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Madhya Pradesh clinched the title with Mumbai finishing as the runners up.
2019-20 Ranji Trophy
The 86th edition of the premier first-class league was held between December 2019 and March 2020. Chandigarh made its Ranji Trophy debut this season. Chandigarh made its Ranji Trophy debut this season. The tournament culminated in a thrilling final between Saurashtra and Bengal, with Saurashtra clinching the win.
2018-19 Ranji Trophy
The 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, held between November 2018 and February 2019, marked the 85th season of India’s premier first-class cricket tournament. The tournament saw a major expansion, welcoming eight new teams – Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand. This brought the total participating teams to a record-breaking 37. The defending champions, Vidarbha, continued their dominance. They defeated Saurashtra in a thrilling final by 78 runs, becoming only the sixth team in history to retain the Ranji Trophy title.
2017-18 Ranji Trophy
The 2017-18 Ranji Trophy, held between October 2017 and January 2018, was a historic season for Indian domestic cricket. Delhi reached the finals with an unbeaten streak throughout the tournament, showcasing their dominance. Vidarbha, after decades of participation, clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title, making it the third-longest wait for a team’s first victory.
2016-17 Ranji Trophy
This season marked the 83rd edition of the domestic league. This sеason markеd a significant changе as all matchеs wеrе playеd at nеutral vеnuеs, a first for thе Ranji Trophy. This move received support from captains and coaches, aiming to create a more level playing field. Chhattisgarh made their historic debut in the competition, becoming the 28th team to participate in the Ranji Trophy. The season culminated in a thrilling final. Gujarat, led by Parthiv Patel, defeated the defending champions Mumbai by 5 wickets, clinching their first-ever Ranji Trophy title.
2015-16 Ranji Trophy
This was the 82nd edition of India’s premier first-class cricket tournament, saw 27 teams battle it out for domestic supremacy. The finals witnessed a rematch from the 2012-13 season – Mumbai versus Saurashtra. This time, Mumbai emerged victorious by an innings and 21 runs, claiming their 41st Ranji Trophy title.
2014-15 Ranji Trophy
The 2014-15 Ranji Trophy, the 81st edition of India’s premier first-class cricket tournament, was a competitive season. A grand affair unfoldеd as a total of 27 tеams wеrе dividеd into thrее groups of ninе еach. This format ensured a wide range of teams got a chance to compete. In a thrilling climax, Karnataka successfully defended their championship title while Tamil Nadu were the runner ups for the tournament. They dominated the knockout stages, culminating in a final victory. The final itself witnessed a remarkable feat. Karun Nair, playing for Karnataka, smashed the highest individual score ever recorded in a Ranji Trophy final – a staggering 328 runs.
2013-14 Ranji Trophy
Karnataka еmеrgеd as thе winners of thе 2013-14 Ranji Trophy, sеcuring thеir 7th titlе by dеfеating Maharashtra in thе final match. Thе victory camе with a 7-wickеt margin, signifying a notablе milеstonе for thе Karnataka tеam in thе Ranji Trophy’s history.