Thе Ranji Trophy, India’s еstееmеd domеstic crickеt compеtition, has a rich history spanning 88 yеars. With 19 tеams claiming victory sincе the incеption of Ranji Trophy in thе 1934/35 sеason, Mumbai holds the record with an imprеssivе 42 titlеs. Surviving World War II as thе solе first-class tournamеnt globally, thе Ranji Trophy holds a spеcial placе in Indian crickеt. Faiz Fazal, Vidarbha’s captain during thеir consеcutivе wins in 2017/18 and 2018/19, highlightеd thе tournamеnt’s significancе, еmphasizing its uniquе challеngеs and comprеhеnsivе tеst of skills.
Namеd aftеr Ranjitsinhji, an iconic Indian crickеtеr associatеd with England and Sussеx, thе tournamеnt fostеrs rеgional compеtition and showcasеs talеnt from across India. Initially inauguratеd in 1934, thе Ranji Trophy has еvolvеd into a prеstigious еvеnt akin to England’s county crickеt. Sеrving as a brееding ground for national tеam prospеcts, thе tournamеnt fеaturеs 27 tеams from 21 statеs, following a two-tiеr structurе. It symbolizеs a journеy of highs and lows, pushing individuals to thеir limits and imparting valuablе lifе lеssons. Thе Ranji Trophy’s lеgacy continuеs to shapе Indian crickеt, with playеrs еarning national rеcognition basеd on thеir pеrformancеs in thеsе matchеs.
In this blog, we’ll look into some of the impressive records made in the history of Ranji Trophy.
Ranji Trophy Records
Highest Team Total
The highest team score in the history of the Ranji Trophy is credited to Hyderabad. In the 1993/94 season, under the captaincy of Kanwaljit Singh, the Hyderabad team declared at 944/6, supported by impressive double centuries from two players and a remarkable 366 off 523 balls by Maturi Sridhar. However, the match concluded in a draw.
|Highest team total
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Season
|Hyderabad
|Andhra
|944/6d
|1993/94
|Tamil Nadu
|Goa
|912/6d
|1988/89
|Madhya Pradesh
|Karnataka
|912/8d
|1945/46
Lowest Team Total
Surprisingly, Hyderabad holds the distinction of having the lowest team total in Ranji Trophy history. In November 2010, Rajasthan capitalized on Deepak Chahar’s remarkable bowling performance of 8/10 to bundle out Hyderabad for a meager 21 runs. None of Hyderabad’s batsmen managed to reach double figures.
|Lowest team total
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Season
|Hyderabad
|Rajasthan
|21
|2010/11
|Southern Punjab
|Northern Punjab
|22
|1934/35
|Sind
|Southern Punjab
|23
|1938/39
|Jammu Kashmir
|Delhi
|1960/61
|Jammu Kashmir
|Haryana
|1977/78
Most runs
Wasim Jaffer, a cricketer who represented both Vidarbha and Mumbai, holds the record for the highest number of runs scored in the history of the Ranji Trophy, with a significant margin. Throughout his domestic career, which stretched from 1996 to 2020, he amassed a total of 12,038 runs in the Ranji Trophy.
|Most runs
|Player
|Team(s)
|Runs
|Career span
|Wasim Jaffer
|Vidarbha, Mumbai
|12,038
|1996/97 – 2019/20
|Amol Muzumdar
|Mumbai, Assam, Andhra
|9,205
|1993/94 – 2013/14
|Devendra Bundela
|Madhya Pradesh
|9,201
|1995/96 – 2017/18
Highest Individual Score
The highest individual score ever recorded in the Ranji Trophy tournament was achieved by Bhausaheb Babasaheb Nimbalkar. He scored an impressive 443 runs without being dismissed while representing Maharashtra against Saurashtra in the 1948/49 season.
|Highest individual score
|Player
|Team
|Opposition
|Score
|Season
|B.B Nimbalkar
|Maharashtra
|Saurashtra
|443*
|1948/49
|Prithvi Shaw
|Mumbai
|Assam
|379
|2022/23
|Sanjay Manjrekar
|Bombay
|Hyderabad
|377
|1990/91
Most Centuries
Unsurprisingly, Wasim Jaffer holds the record for the highest number of centuries scored in the history of the Ranji Trophy. Throughout his distinguished first-class career, the accomplished batsman accumulated an impressive total of 40 hundreds.
|Most centuries
|Player
|Team(s)
|Centuries
|Career span
|Wasim Jaffer
|Mumbai, Vidarbha
|40
|1996/97 – 2019/20
|Ajay Sharma
|Delhi, Himachal Pradesh
|31
|1984/85 – 2000/01
|Paras Dogra
|Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry
|29
|2001/02 – 2022/23
Most Runs in a Single Season
VVS Laxman, an iconic figure in Indian cricket, holds the record for the highest number of runs scored in a single Ranji Trophy season. In the 1999/00 season, renowned for his prowess in Test cricket, he accumulated an impressive total of 1415 runs across just five innings, boasting an outstanding average of 108.84.
|Most runs in a single season
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Season
|VVS Laxman
|Hyderabad
|1,415
|1999/00
|Rahul Dalal
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1,340
|2019/20
|Milind Kumar
|Sikkim
|1,331
|2018/19
Most wickets
Former cricketer Rajinder Goel holds the distinction of claiming the highest number of wickets in the history of the Ranji Trophy. As a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, he secured 637 wickets throughout his career from 1958 to 1985. Goel showcased his talent while representing four different teams: Patiala, Southern Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana.
|Most wickets
|Player
|Team(s)
|Wickets
|Career Span
|Rajinder Goel
|Patiala, Southern Punjab, Delhi, Haryana
|637
|1958/59 – 1984/85
|Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan
|Madras/Tamil Nadu
|531
|1963/64 – 1984/85
|Sunil Joshi
|Karnataka
|479
|1992/93 – 2010/11
Best Bowling Figure
Premangsu Chatterjee, a bowler from Bengal, and Pradeep Sunderam, a pacer from Rajasthan, stand as the sole individuals to have achieved the remarkable feat of claiming all ten wickets in a single innings of a Ranji Trophy match. Notably, Chatterjee holds the record for the most outstanding bowling figures, having concluded with figures of 10 wickets for 20 runs against Assam during the 1956/57 season.
|Best bowling figure
|Player
|Team
|Opposition
|Bowling figure
|Season
|Premangsu Chatterjee
|Bengal
|Assam
|10/20
|1956/57
|Pradeep Sunderam
|Rajasthan
|Vidarbha
|10/78
|1985/86
|Ankeet Chavan
|Mumbai
|Punjab
|9/23
|2012/13
Most wickets in a single season
In the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy season, Ashutosh Aman made history by claiming 68 wickets in just 14 innings, setting a new record for the highest number of wickets taken in a single Ranji Trophy season.
|Most wickets in a single season
|Player
|Team
|Wickets
|Season
|Ashutosh Aman
|Bihar
|68
|2018/19
|Jaydev Unadkat
|Saurashtra
|67
|2019/20
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|Delhi
|64
|1974/75
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Mumbai has won the most number of titles in Ranji Trophy. (42)
Ranji Trophy is named after Ranjitsinghji, the Jamsaheb of Nawanagar.
Wasim Jaffer holds the record for most centuries in Ranji Trophy. (40)
The highest team total in the Ranji Trophy is 944/6 which was scored by Hyderabad in 1993/94.
Bhausaheb Babasaheb Nimbalkar has recorded the highest individual score in the Ranji Trophy. (443*)