The Bengal team broke the 129-year-old global first-class record when all nine batters, who took guard, scored 50-plus runs in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy 2022. Bengal was playing quarter-final against Jharkhand.
The first record of this kind was made in 1893 when England touring Australian team
had eight of their batters scoring fifty or more in a first-class game against combined
universities (Oxford and Cambridge).
A mammoth score of 773/8 against Jharkhand on the third day of the quarter-finals was scored by Bengal. On the other side, Jharkhand scored 139/5 in the first innings. After this, it is nearly impossible for Jharkhand to stop Bengal from entering the semi-final. Jharkhand now trails by 634 runs.
Bengal’s Batting Line Up
- Abhishek Raman: 61 runs off 109 balls
- Abhimanyu Easwaran: 65 runs off 124 balls
- Sudip Gharami 186 runs off 380 balls
- Anustup Majumdar 117 runs off 194 balls
- Manoj Tiwary 73 runs off 173 balls
- Abhishek Porel 68 runs off 111 balls
- Shahbaz Ahmed 78 runs off 124 balls
- Sayan Mondal 53 runs off 85 balls
- Akash Deep 53 runs off 18 balls