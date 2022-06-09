Friday, June 10, 2022
Ranji Trophy 2022: Bengal Created History – For the 1st Time Ever, 9 players scored half centuries I Broke 129 yr record

By Nidhi Singh
Ranji Trophy: Bengal created history- KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
The Bengal team broke the 129-year-old global first-class record when all nine batters, who took guard, scored 50-plus runs in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy 2022. Bengal was playing quarter-final against Jharkhand.

The first record of this kind was made in 1893 when England touring Australian team
had eight of their batters scoring fifty or more in a first-class game against combined
universities (Oxford and Cambridge).

A mammoth score of 773/8 against Jharkhand on the third day of the quarter-finals was scored by Bengal. On the other side, Jharkhand scored 139/5 in the first innings. After this, it is nearly impossible for Jharkhand to stop Bengal from entering the semi-final. Jharkhand now trails by 634 runs.

Bengal’s Batting Line Up

  • Abhishek Raman: 61 runs off 109 balls
  • Abhimanyu Easwaran: 65 runs off 124 balls
  • Sudip Gharami 186 runs off 380 balls
  • Anustup Majumdar 117 runs off 194 balls
  • Manoj Tiwary 73 runs off 173 balls
  • Abhishek Porel 68 runs off 111 balls
  • Shahbaz Ahmed 78 runs off 124 balls
  • Sayan Mondal 53 runs off 85 balls
  • Akash Deep 53 runs off 18 balls

Nidhi Singh
