The Bengal team broke the 129-year-old global first-class record when all nine batters, who took guard, scored 50-plus runs in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy 2022. Bengal was playing quarter-final against Jharkhand.

The first record of this kind was made in 1893 when England touring Australian team

had eight of their batters scoring fifty or more in a first-class game against combined

universities (Oxford and Cambridge).

A mammoth score of 773/8 against Jharkhand on the third day of the quarter-finals was scored by Bengal. On the other side, Jharkhand scored 139/5 in the first innings. After this, it is nearly impossible for Jharkhand to stop Bengal from entering the semi-final. Jharkhand now trails by 634 runs.

Bengal’s Batting Line Up

Abhishek Raman: 61 runs off 109 balls

Abhimanyu Easwaran: 65 runs off 124 balls

Sudip Gharami 186 runs off 380 balls

Anustup Majumdar 117 runs off 194 balls

Manoj Tiwary 73 runs off 173 balls

Abhishek Porel 68 runs off 111 balls

Shahbaz Ahmed 78 runs off 124 balls

Sayan Mondal 53 runs off 85 balls

Akash Deep 53 runs off 18 balls

