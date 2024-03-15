Ranji Trophy 2024: Mumbai Clinches Title with Victory over Vidarbha, Ending 8-Year Drought

- Advertisement -

Mumbai clinched the Ranji Trophy 2024 title on Thursday, March 14, with a commanding 169-run victory over Vidarbha at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. This win adds to Mumbai’s illustrious history, marking their 42nd title and showcasing their formidable presence in Indian domestic cricket.

-- Advertisement --

Mumbai waited 8 years to win the Ranji Trophy, last winning in 2015-16. Vidarbha, who won the last two Ranji finals, lost to Mumbai this time. Ajinkya Rahane led Mumbai to victory, becoming the 26th captain from Mumbai to win the trophy, after lifting Ranji Trophy 2024.

Huge congratulations to Mumbai for clinching the Ranji Trophy 2024, securing their 42nd title! Captain @ajinkyarahane88's leadership, #MusheerKhan's stellar batting, @imShard's all-round brilliance, #ShamsMulani's quality left-arm spin, and #BhupenLalwani's consistency with the… pic.twitter.com/FdzV5X27UV — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 14, 2024

-- Advertisement --

After being told to chase a big target of 538, Vidarbha ended Day 4 with 248 runs for 5 wickets in 92 overs. Akshay Wadkar, with 56 runs, and Harsh Dubey faced a tough challenge on the last day.

They didn’t lose any wickets in the morning session of Day 5 and reduced the target to below 200. Wadkar reached his century off 195 balls, creating some pressure for Mumbai.

Just as Dubey and Wadkar were dominating, Mumbai made a comeback. Tanush Kotian trapped Wadkar leg-before-wicket, then Tushar Deshpande removed Dubey, who scored 65 runs.

-- Advertisement --

The lower-order batsmen from Vidarbha couldn’t resist much. Dhawal Kulkarni, in his final match, dismissed Umesh Yadav to end the game.

Kotian stood out as Mumbai’s top bowler in the second innings, taking 4 wickets with figures of 39 runs conceded in 5 overs. Deshpande and the young Musheer Khan each took two wickets.

Despite reaching 353 for 5 in 129.1 overs, Vidarbha lost quick wickets and were all out for 368.

Read More | Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals