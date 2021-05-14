Ramesh Powar | The New Coach Of Indian Women’s National Cricket Team

Former Indian cricketer Ramesh Powar has been chosen as the new head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team on Thursday by the 3 members BCCI advisory committee. It will be Powar’s 2nd term as the Indian women’s team head coach. Powar will replace the current coach- WV Raman, who had replaced Powar as the head coach previously.

“The BCCI announced the appointment of Mr. Ramesh Powar as the Head Coach of Indian women’s cricket team“.

NEWS: Ramesh Powar appointed Head Coach of Indian Women’s Cricket team Details 👉 https://t.co/GByGFicBsX pic.twitter.com/wJsTZrFrWF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 13, 2021

BCCI’s Advisory Committee

The BCCI stated that its Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising Madam Lal, Sulakshana Naik, and RP Singh, interviewed 35 applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar‘s appointment as the new coach.

Ramesh Powar was the coach of Mumbai in their celebrated Vijay Hazare tournament earlier this year.

On April 13, BCCI had invited applications for the position of head coach of the India women’s cricket team for a period of 2 years, beginning from 2021.

In Dec. 2018, WV Raman was appointed the head coach of the India women’s cricket team. Under his guidance, the Indian squad managed to reach the finals of the T20 W.C 2020. The Indian side led by Harmanpreet Kaur ended up losing the final match against Australia.

Powar’s Career and Experience

Powar had played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs in his international career. After his retirement from international cricket, he took up cricket coaching. Powar is an ECB Level 2 certified coach. He has also done the BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course.

Powar had earlier worked as the head coach of the Indian Women’s Team from July-November 2018. It was under his tenure that the Indian women’s cricket team qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup. Also, in his term only the Indian side won 14 T20I games in a row.

Powar‘s major challenge will be to prepare the side for the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in 2022. His 1st assignment will be the tour of the UK. It will begin with India’s first Test in 7 years from June 16 against hosts England.

