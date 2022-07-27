Rajasthan Warriors Ultimate Kho Kho Team | Know Everything about Rajasthan Warriors | Players List

Rajasthan Warriors franchise is owned by Capri Global, a front-runner in financial services. Capri Global also has a franchise in ECB- Emirates Cricket Board, a sponsored international league T20 Tournament.

Rajesh Sharma, MD of Capri Global, said,

“We want to be part of the overall sports eco-system that promotes homegrown sports and acts as an enabler in India’s journey to become a leading sporting nation. Kho Kho has deep roots in Indian sports history and is played by the maximum population. It is part of many schools and university tournaments. The main area of development of this sport is to facilitate the training at the grassroots level. We are excited to associate with Ultimate Kho Kho from the very beginning. I am very passionate about sports and truly believe that India has humongous talent, they just need to be nurtured efficiently.”