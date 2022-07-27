Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Rajasthan Warriors Ultimate Kho Kho Team | Know Everything about Rajasthan Warriors | Players List

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Rajasthan Warriors Ultimate Kho Kho Team | Know Everything about Rajasthan Warriors | Players List- KreedOn
Image Source- Ultimatekhokho.com
Rajasthan Warriors franchise is all set to participate in the 2022 edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League. There is a lot of excitement among the Kho Kho fraternity with the new teams from 6 different parts of the country coming together to participate and fight for the trophy. Rajasthan Warriors with robust players is aiming to achieve their best in this league.
The league will feature teams like Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas, Rajasthan Warriors, Odisha Juggernauts, Chennai Quick Guns, and Mumbai Khiladi.

Owner of Rajasthan Warriors Team

Rajasthan Warriors franchise is owned by Capri Global, a front-runner in financial services. Capri Global also has a franchise in ECB- Emirates Cricket Board, a sponsored international league T20 Tournament.
Rajesh Sharma, MD of Capri Global, said,
“We want to be part of the overall sports eco-system that promotes homegrown sports and acts as an enabler in India’s journey to become a leading sporting nation. Kho Kho has deep roots in Indian sports history and is played by the maximum population. It is part of many schools and university tournaments. The main area of development of this sport is to facilitate the training at the grassroots level. We are excited to associate with Ultimate Kho Kho from the very beginning. I am very passionate about sports and truly believe that India has humongous talent, they just need to be nurtured efficiently.”

Ultimate Kho Kho Rajasthan Warriors Squad

Category A: Abhijit Patil, Dilrajsing Sengar, Sushant Dattatray

Category B: Akshay Prashant Ganpule, Hrushikesh Vijay Murchavade, Sourabh Shivaji Adavkar, Suresh Shamrao Sawant
Category C: Majahar Kalandar Jamadar, Mohammed Taseen, Shailesh Mahadev Sankapal, Govind Yadav, Sk. Murtaja Ali, Bharat Kumar Pradhan, Nikhil .b, Yalla Satish, Jithin B, Konjengbam Dhananjoy Singh
Category D: Sushant Sanjay Kaldhone, Atla Siva Nagi Reddy, Tapan Pal, Mahesh M, Biswajit Das, Ashwani Ranjan, Mukesh Maurya, Bhuneshwar Sahu
  • The Ultimate Kho Kho league will kick start on 14th August 2022 and will conclude on 4th September 2022. You can catch live actions on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.
Rajasthan Warriors Social Media

Nidhi Singh
