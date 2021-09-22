Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Highlights – Post-match analysis IPL 2021

From the jaws of defeat, the 20-year-old Kartik Tyagi rescued Rajasthan Royals bowling four yorkers in the final over to defend four runs. The game was never in favor of the Royals in the second innings until that last over when Aiden Markram and Deepak Hooda failed to complete the easy task of finishing the game against in Tyagi’s last over. Let’s take a look at the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Highlights, the key moments, hits and flops and tactical graph of the match.

Story of the match

Winning the toss, PBKS chose to field. Both teams had a few new inclusions. PBKS introduced Aiden Markram, Fabien Allen, Ishan Porel, and Adil Rashid which indicated the team tactics for the leg – a radical switch of combination to earn every possible point. RR wasn’t any stubborn in terms of team changes as they brought in Evin Lewis, Mustafizur Rahman and Kartik Tyagi into the playing XI. It was a cracking start from the Royals. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis stitched a quickfire 50-run and none of the following batsmen had an intention to slow down the acquired run rate.

Liam Livingstone and Mahipal Lomror took over the innings with the same pace. The projected target was above 200 till the 14th over. That’s where PBKS held the game back on their sides. In the next 6 overs they clinched 7 wickets to keep the total at 185, thanks to young Arshdeep Singh’s five-wicket haul.

In reply, PBKS did what they are really good at – building a formidable opening stand. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are undoubtedly the best among current IPL opening pairs and they proved it once again. When KL Rahul got dismissed at 11.5 overs, the score was 120 and the rest of PBKS had one of the easiest tasks to take it on from there. Well, guess what? There was no drama or twists as Agarwal, Pooran and Markram easily made it into the last over having 4 runs left to win the match. Kartik Tyagi was hopelessly assigned to bowl the last over and Good Lord! He just delivered 4 yorkers in the final over and took two wickets of Pooran and Deepak Hooda to win the match for the Royals by two runs.

IPL is something else.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Key moments of the game

The blitzkrieg beginning

Rajasthan Royals are already a dejected squad losing their three pivotal players Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. They desperately needed someone to provide those early fireworks like Ben Stokes did for them. Evin Lewis and Yashaswi Jaiswal stepped in and played the perfect opening performance taking RR to 53 in just 5 overs. The positive start clearly put them on top of the game and every other batsman could continue the momentum.

Lomror with a smashing cameo

At number 5, Mahipal Lomror walked in at 11.5 overs and scored a cracking cameo of 43 runs from just 17 balls. In the 16th over bowled by Deepak Hooda, Lomror scored 24 runs hitting three huge sixes. That innings was very crucial to set a respectable total on board for the Royals.

Arshdeep Singh’s five-wicket haul

The 22-year-old Arshdeep Singh has already proved that he is one of those promising talents for the future. PBKS never really used him effectively in the death even though he did well every time he got a chance. When Mohammed Shami and Ishan Porel were thrashed by the RR openers, young Arshdeep came with the breakthrough. Towards the death overs, he ran over the RR middle and lower order bagging his first ever 5-wicket haul in IPL.

RR dropped KL Rahul thrice

It was a telegraphed response from PBKS and RR still couldn’t do anything about it. KL Rahul was dropped thrice during his innings and he went on to score 49 runs with those lives. On the other side, Mayank Agarwal was fresh and flaming from ball one and became the top-scorer of the game with 67 runs.

The final over

The match was all about the final over of Karthik Tyagi. It was the perfect climax for the Royals while things ended up anticlimactic for the Kings. Defending 4 runs in the final over against two batsmen is not everyone’s cup of tea but Kartik Tyagi has surely impressed. His final over which consisted 4 yorkers and two wickets will always be remembered as one of the finest final overs in IPL history.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Hits and Flops

Hits

Kartik Tyagi – No explanation needed. The final over says it all.

Yashaswi Jaiswal – The youngster found some good rhythm at the start of the innings and helped RR maintain the run rate.

Mayank Agarwal – Once again a glorious innings from Mayank. It was a negative mark that he couldn’t extend his innings till the end.

Mahipal Lomror – His cameo of 43 from 17 was one of the highlights of the game.

Arshdeep Singh – Despite the defeat, Arshdeep’s five-wicket haul and domination upon the RR batting order was special.

Flops

Aiden Markram – Not the best of starts for Aiden in the IPL. All he had to do was the icing on the top of what KL and Mayank set up. Unfortunately, his innings was too slow and could never accelerate when needed.

Sanju Samson – The RR captain had a bad day with the bat. After the impressive opening partnership by Evin and Yashaswi, Samson could have taken it a gigantic total above 200 but failed to do so.

Adil Rashid – Another debut botch of the match. Adil Rashid went for 35 runs in 3 overs without a wicket.

Deepak Hooda – Expensive with the ball, ineffective with the bat. He conceded 37 from just 2 overs and was unable finish the match from a point where PBKS 3 runs from 3 balls.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Tactical punts and fails

Even after three balls of the final over, PBKS batsman couldn’t anticipate upcoming yorkers and glide it for a single. A risky single with a half-chance of getting run out direct-hit doesn’t do any harm at that point of the game.

Introduction of Harpreet Brar during Yashaswi Jaiswal’s only struggle point was a tactical masterclass. Jaiswal slowed down his innings a little to get his fifty but caught a leading edge to get dismissed at 49 to Brar.

