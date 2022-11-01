Meet Raj Laxmi Arora: The lone female member of Team India support staff in T20 WC 2022 | KreedOn Banter

Tuesday, November 1, 2022
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Raj Laxmi Arora- KreedOn
Image Source- Times Now
Out of India’s 16-member non-playing staff at T20 World Cup, only one female member is present i.e Raj Laxmi Arora. She is a part of BCCI’s social media team. Here we will talk about who is Raj Laxmi Arora and her role in Team India support staff via pictures.

Raj Laxmi Arora Indian team support Staff- KreedOn
Image Source- Zee News

Raj Laxmi is an active social media user having over 54000 followers on her official account. Raj Laxmi Arora is the lone female among the 16-member support staff for the T20 World Cup 2022. She operates BCCI’s media content for their social media handles.

Raj Laxmi Arora Indian team support Staff- KreedOn
Image Source- Twitter

Raj Laxmi Arora begun her career as a journalist. She later joined the BCCI as a social media manager in 2015. Now she holds a key position as the senior producer.

Raj Laxmi Arora Indian team support Staff- KreedOn
Image Source- Zee News
Arora is also known as Rajal. She did her graduation from Pune’s Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and did her schooling from Riverdale school. She was also a part of the basketball and shooting team at her School.

Sneha Ghosh
