Rahul Dravid Jokes on Virat Kohli’s Chole Kulcha Offer & says ‘I’m 50 Years Old, Can’t Handle….’

India vs Australia Test Series: During India’s first innings, former skipper Virat Kohli was sent back to the dressing room after a controversial LBW dismissal from a Matthew Kunhemann delivery and the batsman was not happy when he returned to the pavilion. After his dismissal, Virat Kohli was seen talking to Rahul Dravid in frustration but gave a stunning reaction when his food arrived. It was believed that it was Virat Kohli’s favorite dish, Chole Bhature, but Dravid later revealed that it was actually Chole Kulcha. Rahul Dravid went on to joke that the star Indian batsman offered him the same, but he declined citing his age.

Head Coach, Rahul Dravid said,

“It was not Chole Bhature, it was Kulcha Chole. He was teasing me, but I said I’m 50 years old, I can’t handle that much cholesterol anymore.

India beat Australia by 6 wickets in the 2nd Test to take a lead of 2-0 in the four-match series. While chasing a target of 115 in the fourth innings, India won comfortably thanks to Cheteshwar Pujara‘s unbeaten 31. Virat Kohli also became the fastest batsman to score 25,000 international runs.

