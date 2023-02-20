Monday, February 20, 2023
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterRahul Dravid Jokes on Virat Kohli’s Chole Kulcha Offer & says ‘I’m...

Rahul Dravid Jokes on Virat Kohli’s Chole Kulcha Offer & says ‘I’m 50 Years Old, Can’t Handle….’

-- Advertisement --
Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
1 min.
Updated:
Rahul Dravid Jokes on Virat Kohli's Chole Kulcha Offer & says 'I’m 50 Years Old, Can’t Handle....' | KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
- Advertisement -

India vs Australia Test Series: During India’s first innings, former skipper Virat Kohli was sent back to the dressing room after a controversial LBW dismissal from a Matthew Kunhemann delivery and the batsman was not happy when he returned to the pavilion. After his dismissal, Virat Kohli was seen talking to Rahul Dravid in frustration but gave a stunning reaction when his food arrived. It was believed that it was Virat Kohli’s favorite dish, Chole Bhature, but Dravid later revealed that it was actually Chole Kulcha. Rahul Dravid went on to joke that the star Indian batsman offered him the same, but he declined citing his age.

Head Coach, Rahul Dravid said,

“It was not Chole Bhature, it was Kulcha Chole. He was teasing me, but I said I’m 50 years old, I can’t handle that much cholesterol anymore.

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

India beat Australia by 6 wickets in the 2nd Test to take a lead of 2-0 in the four-match series. While chasing a target of 115 in the fourth innings, India won comfortably thanks to Cheteshwar Pujara‘s unbeaten 31. Virat Kohli also became the fastest batsman to score 25,000 international runs.

-- Advertisement --

Best Cricket Helmets - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Cricket Helmet for best protection & at most safety

-- Advertisement --

 

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Nidhi Singh
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article
Chennai Open ATP Challenger: Arjun Kadhe-Clarke win doubles title | Sumit Nagal lost in semis
Next article
Kalaripayattu: An ancient Indian martial art form | Uncovering the Power & Grace of Kalaripayattu

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Top 5 Teams in FIFA World Cup 2022 | Cheer Your Favorite Team to Victory- KreedOn

Top 5 Teams in FIFA World Cup 2022 | Cheer Your...

Football
best defenders in football | KreedOn

Top 10 Best Defenders in the World 

Football
Shikhar Dhawan disclosed reason for ruling out Sanju Samson in second ODI match- KreedOn

Shikhar Dhawan disclosed reason for ruling out Sanju Samson in 2nd...

KreedOn Banter
Men’s Hockey World Cup kicks off with dazzling Opening Ceremony in Odisha | Checkout Highlights | KreedOn

Men’s Hockey World Cup kicks off with dazzling Opening Ceremony in...

Hockey