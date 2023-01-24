Rahul Dravid interrupts reporter’s question on Virat Kohli’s T20I future | Gave A Stunning Reply

- Advertisement -

The head coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid has answered some burning questions in the press conference on the eve of the 3rd ODI against New Zealand. After the 2022 T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli hasn’t featured for India in the T20Is. The team has played two big T20I bilateral series after the prestigious event. When the reporter questioned Virat Kohli’s position in the T20 format, then Rahul Dravid intervened and came up with a brilliant response. Dravid made the entire room burst into laughter by saying “Not by us. Not at all, never by us!”. Dravid later explained the reason behind the non-selections of Kohli and Rohit in T20Is.

Dravid said,

“There are certain priorities we need to give to certain white-ball tournaments at particular stages of time. The amount of cricket we are playing…the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the World Test Championship, potential qualification, important games for qualification perspective for us. There are certain white-ball tournaments that we had to prioritise, the priority after the T20 World Cup has been these six games. “As you’ve seen, Virat has played all these six games. He’ll get a bit of a break along with Rohit and 1 or 2 other guys in the next week while we play some T20I cricket. And they come refreshed on the 2nd and we have a good week’s camp before we play Australia. So yeah it’s just priorities. We have to prioritise certain formats.”

In the 2022 T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli was the highest run-getter with a tally of 296 in six matches. He even scored half-centuries in four of those games. Now his absence from the T20I side has led to doubt on his future in this format.

The 34-year-old caught attention once again when he scored 82* in India’s thrilling win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. This former Indian skipper knocked up 3 half-centuries and scored 296 runs at the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

