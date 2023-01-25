Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Rahul Dravid discloses Shubman Gill’s father’s advice: “Are you only going to show us drizzles…”

Sneha Ghosh
2 min.
Updated:
Rahul Dravid on Shubman Gill
Image Source: BCCI
Team India coach Rahul Dravid disclosed what young cricketer Shubman Gill‘s father, Lakhwinder Gill told his son when he was unable to transform his starts into a big total.

Rahul Dravid disclosed,

“So when Shubman was scoring a lot of fifties and sixties and was batting well but not really converting them in big hundreds. His father said, ‘Shubman, are you only going to show us drizzles or you are actually going to show us some rain and some thunderstorms.’ I think his father will be glad that over the last month what he has done is he has really made it rain. “

Young Gill has been spectacular in the recent home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. And in the recent matches, Gill has repaid the faith the team management showed in him by displaying a phenomenal performance with scores like 70, 21, 116, 208, and 112.

Shubman Gill scored three centuries in the last six ODIs but he said his father wouldn’t be happy after he got out in Indore with 22 overs left to play.

Shubman said,

“I don’t think he will be too happy about this game because he would definitely tell me ‘I should have carried on in this game and look to have got another big score in this one.’” 

To this, Dravid replied,

“Hard task master your dad man. You are in good hands.”

Rahul Dravid praised Shubman Gill’s incredible inning in the home series saying,

“Incredible run right from the Test hundred in Bangladesh. You have now scored three hundred in the last six games.”

Team India clinched the series against New Zealand by 3-0. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill became the Player of the Series for his sensational performance in the ODI series.

Moreover, Team India also became the No. 1 ODI team for their stellar performances and victories in the ODI matches.

