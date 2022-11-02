Rahul Dravid bursts out into laughter on Chetan Sharma’s statement #T20WC | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid bursts out into laughter on Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) chief selector Chetan Sharma’s statement; “India is set to win the T20 World Cup” in a press conference on Tuesday. The video of Rahul Dravid’s hilarious reaction went viral on social media.

Chetan Sharma said in the press conference,

“Tournament k andar selection committee ko koi comment nahi karna chahiye (The selection committee shouldn’t comment on the selection during a tournament). That is the call of the captain, coach, and team management. After the World Cup, when we sit and discuss, I will comment on that. It will be wrong for me to say anything in the middle of the tournament. I’m with the team. I’m watching. We are performing brilliantly and we will win the World Cup.”

Hearing Chetan Sharma’s remark, Rahul Dravid burst out into laughter and added,

“I haven’t heard what he said but I’m glad that he’s very confident. We’ll have to play well to win. There’s no question about it. We started well. A little bit of a disappointing game in Perth. We fought really well. A little bit of luck here and there. We’ve made a few mistakes as well and that could have been a slightly different result. Having said that, the Pakistan game could have gone the other way as well. These things happen in T20 cricket. We’re very confident and what we know is we have to play very-very well from here on if we want to win. It’s really a question of winning the next four games. We have to win the next four games to be able to win this tournament.”

India is gearing up to bounce back in the T20 World Cup 2022 in their next match against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2. Team India has two victories and a defeat so far in the tournament and another win for the men in blue will smoothen their way to the semi-finals. The clash against Bangladesh is crucial for team India as the players have faced a defeat in the previous game.

