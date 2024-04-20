Saturday, April 20, 2024
Rahul and Ruturaj Face 12 Lakhs Fines for Slow Pace in IPL 2024

Rahul and Ruturaj Face 12 Lakhs Fines for Slow Pace in IPL 2024 | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
The captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KL Rahul, and his counterpart from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, have each been fined Rs 12 lakh due to their teams’ slow over rate during their recent Indian Premier League (IPL) match. The match, held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, saw LSG, playing at home, emerge victorious over defending champions CSK by eight wickets. This penalty was issued as it marked the first offense of the season for both teams under the IPL’s Code of Conduct concerning minimum over-rate violations, according to a statement released by the IPL.

In the match, CSK, batting first, saw Ravindra Jadeja delivering a strong unbeaten performance with 57 runs, supported by Moeen Ali (30 off 20) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (28 off 9), who engaged in a flurry of six-hitting to propel CSK to a competitive total of 176 for six. In response, LSG’s Rahul (82) and De Kock (54) showcased commanding batting, forging a match-winning partnership of 134 runs, the highest for any wicket at the Ekana Stadium. This propelled LSG to a total of 180 for 2 in 19 overs, enabling them to recover from consecutive defeats and solidify their position in the IPL standings. Conversely, CSK, entering the match with two consecutive wins, suffered their third loss of the IPL season.

Top Ten Cricket Balls | Know which ball you enjoy playing with - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Cricket Balls to Buy | From Leather to Seam

