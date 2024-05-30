R Praggnanandhaa Makes History, Defeats Magnus Carlsen in Classic Chess Showdown

- Advertisement -

Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa achieved a remarkable victory as he defeats world number one Magnus Carlsen in a classical chess. This significant match took place during the third round of the tournament and marked Praggnanandhaa’s first classical win against Carlsen.

At just 18 years old, Praggnanandhaa showcased his skills on Carlsen’s home turf, leading the open section of the six-player tournament following his victory. Playing with the white pieces, Praggnanandhaa, who was the runner-up in the previous year’s FIDE Chess World Cup, executed a series of strategic moves to secure the win. After this round, he led the tournament with a score of 5.5 out of nine points, while Carlsen dropped to fifth place in the standings.

Before this encounter, Praggnanandhaa had already defeated Carlsen in both rapid and blitz chess formats. In the second round of the Norway Chess tournament, all classical games ended in draws, with Carlsen, Alireza Firouzja, and Ding Liren winning their respective Armageddon games to each earn 1.5 points.

Praggnanandhaa, who initially led 2-0 against World Champion Ding Liren, achieved his first classical draw in this round before Ding Liren triumphed in the Armageddon tiebreaker. The tournament also showcased a tightly contested classical game between Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura, which ended in a draw. Carlsen subsequently won the Armageddon game, showcasing his prowess in high-pressure scenarios and taking the lead in the tournament.

