Quidich Sports Technology Firm Announces Expansion into Goa

Quidich Innovation Labs, a sports technology company known for offering augmented reality services during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and the IPL, has now expanded to Goa. With established offices in Mumbai, London, and Dubai, they have launched a new branch in Merces, employing 30 staff members. Quidich specializes in providing unique camera services and drone-based sports coverage, incorporating augmented reality and real-time player tracking.

Rahat Kulshreshtha, co-founder of Quidich Innovation Labs Stated:

“Quidich expanded by launching our Innovation Labs in May. Our Goa Innovation Lab aims to not only develop cutting-edge technologies to enhance fan engagement but also to create new job opportunities for the future. We are proud to have talents from Goa on our team and look forward to continued growth.”

Kulshreshtha highlighted that one of the main motivations for launching operations in Goa was the state’s capacity to nurture creativity and innovation. He mentioned that the IT department offered “strong support” to facilitate the expansion in Goa.

Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications Minister Rohan Khaunte visited the Merces office to discuss strategies for establishing Goa as a hub for innovation.

