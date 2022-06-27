Qosanov Memorial Athletics Meet – Dhanalakshmi becomes 3rd fastest Indian women in 200m – Wins gold

- Advertisement -

Tokyo Olympian Sekar Dhanalakshmi ran her personal best time to win 200m gold at the Qosanov Memorial Athletics Meet, Kazakstan. Ace Sprinter Dhanalakshmi registered a creditable sub-23 second timing in the event. She clocked 22.89s which is better than her personal best of 23.14s made last year.

Olga Safronova of Kazakhstan stood second (23.21s) while Dutee Chand clocked 23.60s to finish third.

Earlier this month, Dhanalakshmi clinched gold in 200 m at the national Inter-Sate Championships in Chennai with a timing of 23.27s.

She, unfortunately, missed the automatic qualification mark of 22.80s for the World Championships but will have to see if she can make it through a world ranking quota. This world championship is scheduled to be held from July 15 to 24 in Oregon, USA. The World Championships qualification deadline ends on Sunday (midnight).

Dhanalakshmi now became the third Indian woman to run sub-23s after national record holder Saraswati Saha (22.82s) and Hima Das (22.88s) in the 200m event. She surpassed Dutee Chand’s record of 23.60s.

Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and javelin thrower Rohit Yadav didn’t participate at Qosanov Memorial Athletics Meet and returned to India. They have to complete formalities for a USA visa for the World Championships.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Asian record holder (2018) missed the CWG qualifying mark of 20.50m despite his gold-winning throw of 20.34m in the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai earlier this month.

