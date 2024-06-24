Qosanov Memorial 2024 Highlights: Nayana James and Sarvesh Kushare Take Top Honors in Almaty

- Advertisement -

Indian athletes Nayana James and Sarvesh Anil Kushare claimed victories in the women’s long jump and men’s high jump events, respectively, at the Qosanov Memorial 2024 athletics meet held in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The meet spanned two days and concluded on Sunday.

-- Advertisement --

Nayana James, a bronze medallist at the Asian Athletics Championships, emerged as the winner in the women’s long jump on Saturday. Competing against six other athletes, she achieved a top mark of 6.39 meters on her third attempt. Anastasia Rypakova (6.06 meters) and Ekaterina Avdeyenko (5.78 meters) from Kazakhstan secured the second and third positions, respectively.

This victory marked Nayana’s sixth top-two finish of the year and her second international title, following her recent win at the Taiwan Athletics Open in Chinese Taipei earlier this month. Additionally, she recorded a personal best of 6.67 meters at the Indian Open Jumps Competition in March.

-- Advertisement --

In the men’s high jump event, India’s Sarvesh Anil Kushare matched his season’s best of 2.23 meters to secure first place. Kushare significantly outperformed his competitors, with Uzbekistan’s Amir Nagaev clearing 2.14 meters for second place and Kazakhstan’s Alexandr Timoshin reaching 2.08 meters for third.

Kushare is currently ranked 36th in the Road to Paris men’s high jump standings for the 2024 Paris Olympics, just shy of the top 32 cutoff. The qualification period for athletics events at Paris 2024 concludes on June 30.

Also Read | Top 10 Nike sports shoes | Best shoes for the max performances