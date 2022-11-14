PV Sindhu Pulls Out of BWF World Tour Finals Due to This Reason

- Advertisement -

Indian badminton star, PV Sindhu has withdrawn from the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals because she is not fully recovered from a stress fracture on her left ankle. The BWF World Tour Finals is scheduled to take place in Guangzhou, China from December 14.

Double Olympic medalist, Sindhu sustained the injury on her way to a title-winning run at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Sindhu’s father PV Ramana told PTI,

“Her doctor has advised her to take some more time so that she recovers completely ahead of the new season. She has discussed the pros and cons but with so many restrictions in Guangzhou and also keeping the new season in mind, she has taken this decision,” “She has already started her training a couple of weeks back and by January she will be fully fit. So given all these reasons, she sent a mail to BAI informing about her decision. “She will need to be at her best for next year which will have Asian Games and also the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification, playing about 22 tournaments will be tough, so she is taking extra care.”

After the withdrawal by Sindhu means HS Prannoy remains the only representative from India at this eminent tournament. Prannoy is placed third in the Race to Guangzhou ranking.

On the other hand, Kidambi Srikanth has a chance if he does well at the Australian Open super 300 beginning in Sydney on Tuesday. CWG medalist, Lakshya Sen had also withdrawn from the Australia event because of a throat infection.

The COVID cases have been rising in Guangzhou which is forcing authorities to take stricter restrictions.

