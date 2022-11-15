Good News! PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Mary Kom & Others Elected in IOA Athletes’ Commission

- Advertisement -

Five-time world champion boxer Mary Kom, double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, CWG medalist Mirabai Chanu, and winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan and others are elected as members of the IOA Athletes Commission in the polls held on Monday.

The other six members are shooter Gagan Narang, table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal, ace hockey player Rani Rampal, fencer Bhavani Devi, rower Bajrang Lal and former shot putter OP Karhana. These 10 members include 5 female members and all of them are Olympians.

Only 10 candidates filed nominations for the same number of seats and Umesh Sinha, a returning officer of the upcoming IOA elections, declared all of them elected unopposed.

In 2018, Abhinav Bindra was appointed as a member of the IOC Athletes Commission for an eight-year term. India hockey team captain Sardar Singh was made an OCA Athletes Committee member in 2019 for a four-year term.

According to the new constitution of the Indian Olympic Association that was adopted on November 10, the athlete’s commission will have equal representation of male and female members.

