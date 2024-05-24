PV Sindhu Marches to Malaysia Masters Semifinals; Ashmita Chaliha Loses to Zhang

- Advertisement -

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu made significant progress toward clinching a title at the Malaysia Masters 2024, advancing to the semifinals after a challenging win against top-seeded Han Yue of China in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Ranked 15th in the world, Sindhu overcame a mid-match dip to defeat the sixth-ranked Han 21-13, 14-21, 21-12 in a 55-minute quarterfinal, avenging her recent loss to the Chinese player at the Asia Badminton Championships in Ningbo. The former world champion will now face either Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani or Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the semifinals.

PV Sindhu Advances to the Semis of Malaysia Masters

SEMIFINAL FOR SINDHU 💪 Sindhu beats top seed Han Yue 🇨🇳 in a three-game thrilling QF to enter her 1️⃣st semifinal on #BWFWorldTour this year 🥳 📸: @badmintonphoto#MalaysiaMasters2024#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/NAfMf5fmaR — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 24, 2024

In other outcomes, impressive performance of Ashmita Chaliha concluded in the quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters with a 10-21, 15-21 defeat against sixth seed Zhang Yi Man from China.

PV Sindhu, who previously clinched the Singapore Open title in 2022, performed admirably in the 55-minute match. She gained an 11-5 lead at the mid-game interval after breaking away from a 3-3 tie in the first game. Although the Chinese player closed the gap to 13-16, Sindhu secured the first game by winning the next five points consecutively.

