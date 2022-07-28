PV Sindhu & Manpreet Singh to be India’s flag-bearers for Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

- Advertisement -

Double Olympic medalists and ace shuttler PV Sindhu and India men’s hockey captain Manpreet Singh have been named as India’s flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), starting July 28.

Manpreet and Sindhu both have previously ushered Indian contingents on many different platforms.

-- Advertisement --

Manpreet Singh was India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, While Sindhu marched the Indian troop at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had initially picked Sindhu as flag bearer, and later added Manpreet’s name, now the pair will be India’s flag-bearers for CWG 2022.

-- Advertisement --

The IOA stated-

“The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is delighted to announce shuttler PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, as the Flagbearer of Team India at the Opening Ceremony. Two other highly deserving athletes were considered to be Team India’s Flagbearer: weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who are both Olympic medallists.” -- Advertisement --

With immense pleasure and happiness, Sindhu said-

“It’s a great honor to be bestowed with the responsibility to lead the contingent and hold the flag at such an august gathering. I’m extremely happy and I wish all my fellow contingent all the best for the Games. I would like to thank IOA also for choosing me as the flag-bearer.”

-- Advertisement --

Sindhu was named India’s flag-bearer for the opening ceremony after the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was ruled out of the CWG 2022 due to an injury, he picked up at the World Athletics Championship.

Neeraj showed his disappointment at losing a chance to lead India at the CWG opening ceremony. He said-

“I am hurt about not being able to defend my title and missing out on another opportunity to represent the nation. I am especially disappointed about losing out on the opportunity to be Team India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, an honor I was looking forward to having in a few days.”

Recently, badminton star PV Sindhu added another glory when she won the Singapore Open 2022 BWF Super 500 tournament. Sindhu also clinched a bronze medal during the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu will start her campaign in Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 3.

Indian Men’s Hockey captain, Manpreet Singh led India to clinch the historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian men’s hockey will begin their campaign against Ghana on July 31 in CWG 2022.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport