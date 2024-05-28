PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy Lead India’s Charge at Singapore Open!

- Advertisement -

Top badminton players of India, including PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Lakshya Sen, are gearing up to demonstrate their prowess at the USD 850,000 Singapore Open, beginning on Tuesday. This event is critical for the athletes to refine their preparations for the Paris Olympics, which are just two months away. With only four tournaments remaining before the Games, the shuttlers aim to hone their skills and boost their confidence.

PV Sindhu, recently the runner-up at the Malaysia Masters, will compete against Denmark’s Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt in her first match. A win could set up a clash with Rio Olympic champion Carolina Marin. Sindhu’s recent performances suggest she is in good form, but she needs to swiftly recover from her recent final defeat to China’s Wang Zhi Yi.

HS Prannoy, currently recuperating from health issues, will seek to rebound after a disappointing Thailand Open, where he was eliminated in the first round by fellow Indian Meiraba Luwang Maisnam. Prannoy will face Belgium’s Julien Carraggi in his opening match and must find his best form to advance.

Indian Athletes at the Singapore Open

1. PV Sindhu (Women’s singles)

2. HS Prannoy (Men’s singles)

3. Lakshya Sen (Men’s singles)

4. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Men’s doubles)

5. Kidambi Srikanth (Men’s singles)

6. Priyanshu Rajawat (Men’s singles)

7. Aakarshi Kashyap (Women’s singles)

8. Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto (Women’s doubles)

9. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (Women’s doubles)