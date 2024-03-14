Punjab Kings Team – PBKS History, Records, Captains, Players, Stats

Table of Contents
Started in 2008 as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) (Now Punjab Kings), the team is owned by a group of people including Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, and Karan Paul. They usually play their games at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, but sometimes also in Dharamsala and Indore.
Although they haven’t had much success, except for one season in 2014 when they did well, reaching the playoffs. They also played in another tournament called the Champions League Twenty20 once, in 2014, but only reached the semi-finals.
Their name was changed to Punjab Kings in 2021. In a player auction in 2022, they paid a lot of money, ₹18.50 crore (US$2.3 million), for a player named Sam Curran.
History & Owners of Punjab Kings
In 2007, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) established the Indian Premier League, a cricket tournament featuring the Twenty20 format. They auctioned franchises for eight cities on February 20, 2008, in Mumbai. The Dabur group’s Mohit Burman (46%), the Wadia group’s Ness Wadia (23%), Preity Zinta (23%), and Saptarshi Dey of the Dey & Dey Group (with a minor stake) acquired the team representing Punjab for a total of $76 million.
Administration and Support staff
|Position
|Name
|Director of Cricket Development
|Sanjay Bangar
|Head coach
|Trevor Bayliss
|Assistant coach
|Brad Haddin
|Batting coach
|Wasim Jaffer
|Spin bowling coach
|Sunil Joshi
|Fast bowling coach
|Charl Langeveldt
|Fielding coach
|Trevor Gonsalves
|Physiotherapist
|Andrew Leipus
|Strength and conditioning coach
|Adrian Le Roux
IPL 2024 Sponsors
Here are the names of the main partners, official partners, online partners, and merchandise partners of the PBKS.
|Partnership
|Brand
|Title Sponsor
|EBIX Cash
|Principal Sponsor
|BKT
|Lotus Herbals
|Reliance JIO
|Oasis All Seasons
|Dream11
|Hindware Home Innovation Limited
|Official Partners
|Tide
|AVPL Drones
|Associate Partners
|CAMPA Official Pouring Partner
|Munch
|Amul Organic
|B Natural Juices And Beverages
|Orion Turtle Chips
|Durbi Plywood
|Lovable Airy Lightly Lovely
|Official Kit & Merchandise Partner
|T10 Sports
|Official Digital Collectibles Partner
|Rario
|Associate Partners
|PayTM Insider
|98.7 BIG FM
|Fan Merchandise Partner
|Fancode Shop
|The Arena
|Play R
Captains of Punjab Kings
|Player
|Nationality
|From
|To
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Win%
|Best Result
|Mayank Agarwal
|India
|2022
|2022
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|50
|6/10 (2022)
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|India
|2018
|2019
|28
|12
|16
|0
|0
|42.85
|6/8 =(2019)
|George Bailey
|Australia
|2014
|2015
|35
|18
|17
|0
|0
|51.42
|Runners up (2014)
|Sam Curran
|England
|2023
|2023
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|66.66
|Stand-In
|Shikhar Dhawan
|India
|2022
|Present
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|33.33
|8/10 (2023)
|Adam Gilchrist
|Australia
|2011
|2013
|34
|17
|17
|0
|0
|50
|5/10 (2011)
|David Hussey
|Australia
|2012
|2013
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|50
|Stand-In
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Sri Lanka
|2010
|2010
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stand-In
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|2017
|2020
|28
|12
|16
|2
|0
|50
|6/8 (2020)
|David Miller
|South Africa
|2016
|2016
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|16.66
|8/8(2016 First half)
|KL Rahul
|India
|2021
|2021
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|40.74
|6/8 (2021)
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Sri Lanka
|2010
|2010
|13
|3
|9
|1
|0
|23.33
|5/8 (2010)
|Virender Sehwag
|India
|2015
|2015
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Stand-In
|Yuvraj Singh
|India
|2008
|2009
|29
|17
|12
|0
|0
|58.62
|SF (2008)
|Murali Vijay
|India
|2016
|2016
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|37.5
|8/8(2016 Second half)
From Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings
On February 17, 2021, Kings XI Punjab decided to change their name to Punjab Kings for the upcoming 2021 Indian Premier League. Ness Wadia, a member of the franchise, said they wanted to take a fresh look at things after not winning a title in 13 seasons. They hoped that the name change would help them start anew. The decision to change the name was made two years prior, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
IPL 2024 Squad of Punjab Kings
Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Chris Woakes, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Atharva Taide, Ashutosh Sharma, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vishwanath Singh, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Rilee Rossouw.
Punjab Kings Performance in IPL
Punjab Kings has been one of the most unpredictable teams in the IPL history, because sometimes they can beat any big team very easily and sometimes, they even could not win easy looking matches. In 17 years, they only made 2 times in the playoffs, in the first season they were the semi-finalists and in 2014 they made it into the final but lost to KKR at the end.
|Year
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|No result
|% win
|2008
|15
|10
|5
|0
|66.66%
|2009
|14
|7
|7
|0
|50.00%
|2010
|14
|3
|10
|1
|21.43%
|2011
|14
|7
|7
|0
|50.00%
|2012
|16
|8
|8
|0
|50.00%
|2013
|16
|8
|8
|0
|50.00%
|2014
|17
|12
|5
|0
|70.58%
|2015
|14
|3
|10
|1
|21.43%
|2016
|14
|4
|10
|0
|28.57%
|2017
|14
|7
|7
|0
|50.00%
|2018
|14
|6
|8
|0
|42.85%
|2019
|14
|6
|8
|0
|42.85%
|2020
|14
|6
|8
|0
|42.85%
|2021
|14
|6
|8
|0
|42.85%
|2022
|14
|7
|7
|0
|50.00%
|2023
|14
|6
|8
|0
|42.85%
|Total
|232
|106
|124
|2
|45.69%
Performance of PBKS Against Different Teams
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No result
|% win
|Chennai Super Kings
|29
|13
|16
|0
|0
|44.83%
|Delhi Capitals
|32
|16
|16
|0
|0
|50.00%
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|32
|11
|21
|0
|0
|34.37%
|Mumbai Indians
|31
|15
|16
|0
|0
|48.39%
|Rajasthan Royals
|25
|11
|14
|0
|0
|44.00%
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|31
|17
|14
|0
|0
|54.83%
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|21
|7
|14
|0
|0
|33.33%
|Gujarat Titans
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|33.33%
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|33.33%
|Deccan Chargers
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|70.00%
|Gujarat Lions
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|50.00%
|Kochi Tuskers Kerala
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100.00%
|Pune Warriors India
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|50.00%
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|50.00%
|Total
|224
|104
|120
|0
|0
|46.43%
PBKS Team – IPL Standings Each Year
|Year
|League standing
|Final standing
|2008
|2nd out of 8
|Semi-finalists
|2009
|5th out of 8
|League stage
|2010
|8th out of 8
|League stage
|2011
|5th out of 10
|League stage
|2012
|6th out of 9
|League stage
|2013
|6th out of 9
|League stage
|2014
|1st out of 8
|Runners up
|2015
|8th out of 8
|League stage
|2016
|8th out of 8
|League stage
|2017
|5th out of 8
|League stage
|2018
|7th out of 8
|League stage
|2019
|6th out of 8
|League stage
|2020
|6th out of 8
|League stage
|2021
|6th out of 8
|League stage
|2022
|6th out of 10
|League stage
|2023
|8th out of 10
|League stage
Most Runs for Punjab Kings
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|KL Rahul (KXIP/PBKS)
|2018-2021
|55
|55
|10
|2548
|132*
|56.62
|1823
|139.76
|2
|23
|–
|221
|110
|SE Marsh (KXIP)
|2008-2017
|71
|69
|7
|2477
|115
|39.95
|1866
|132.74
|1
|20
|1
|266
|78
|DA Miller (KXIP)
|2012-2019
|84
|82
|26
|1974
|101*
|35.25
|1416
|139.4
|1
|9
|2
|138
|91
|MA Agarwal (KXIP/PBKS)
|2018-2022
|60
|59
|2
|1513
|106
|26.54
|1073
|141
|1
|9
|4
|144
|58
|GJ Maxwell (KXIP)
|2014-2020
|70
|67
|9
|1383
|95
|23.84
|877
|157.69
|–
|6
|10
|111
|82
|CH Gayle (KXIP/PBKS)
|2018-2021
|41
|41
|4
|1339
|104*
|36.18
|935
|143.2
|1
|10
|2
|111
|92
|WP Saha (KXIP)
|2014-2017
|62
|54
|6
|1190
|115*
|24.79
|912
|130.48
|1
|5
|1
|104
|38
Most Wickets for Punjab Kings
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|PP Chawla (KXIP)
|2008-2013
|87
|87
|1784
|297.2
|2
|2237
|84
|4/17
|26.63
|7.52
|21.23
|1
|Sandeep Sharma (KXIP/PBKS)
|2013-2022
|61
|61
|1345
|224.1
|8
|1740
|73
|4/20
|23.83
|7.76
|18.42
|2
|AR Patel (KXIP)
|2014-2018
|73
|72
|1527
|254.3
|2
|1888
|69
|4/21
|27.36
|7.41
|22.13
|1
|Mohammed Shami (KXIP/PBKS)
|2019-2021
|42
|42
|962
|160.2
|1
|1324
|58
|3/15
|22.82
|8.25
|16.58
|–
|Arshdeep Singh (KXIP/PBKS)
|2019-2023
|51
|51
|1062
|177.0
|1
|1547
|57
|5/32
|27.14
|8.74
|18.63
|1
Social Media of Punjab Kings
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The Dabur group’s Mohit Burman holds the maximum stake (46%) in the Punjab Kings Franchise.
KL Rahul has scored the most number of runs while playing for Punjab Kings. (2548)
Punjab Kings have only played the IPL Final once in 2014 against Kolkata Knight Riders.
The name Kings XI Punjab was changed to Punjab Kings in 2021.