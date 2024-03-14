Punjab Kings Team – PBKS History, Records, Captains, Players, Stats

- Advertisement -

Started in 2008 as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) (Now Punjab Kings), the team is owned by a group of people including Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, and Karan Paul. They usually play their games at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, but sometimes also in Dharamsala and Indore.

-- Advertisement --

Although they haven’t had much success, except for one season in 2014 when they did well, reaching the playoffs. They also played in another tournament called the Champions League Twenty20 once, in 2014, but only reached the semi-finals.

Their name was changed to Punjab Kings in 2021. In a player auction in 2022, they paid a lot of money, ₹18.50 crore (US$2.3 million), for a player named Sam Curran.

-- Advertisement --

History & Owners of Punjab Kings

In 2007, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) established the Indian Premier League, a cricket tournament featuring the Twenty20 format. They auctioned franchises for eight cities on February 20, 2008, in Mumbai. The Dabur group’s Mohit Burman (46%), the Wadia group’s Ness Wadia (23%), Preity Zinta (23%), and Saptarshi Dey of the Dey & Dey Group (with a minor stake) acquired the team representing Punjab for a total of $76 million.

Named Kings XI Punjab, the franchise represented areas including Kashmir, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, indicated by the initials “K J H P H” in the team’s logo.