PUMA started social campaign, Goes Viral: #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur

The Captains of Indian cricket team is mentioned on Google but it surprisingly excludes Harmanpreet Kaur from the list and only shows the names of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya as the captains. Aiming to bridge the gender gap in cricket, PUMA has revealed how a Google search for Indian cricket team captains only shows men’s team captains Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, while inequitably excluding Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

PUMA started a campaign and posted a video on Harmanpreet Kaur on their social media that went viral and showcased an influential message that said,

“Cricket is everyone’s game” rather than just being a gentleman’s game, inviting fans of the sport to flood social media platforms Twitter, Quora, LinkedIn and Reddit with the hashtag #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur”

@ImHarmanpreet is 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 too. We created the bias. Now let’s come together to fix it. But how? Flood social media with the hashtag #IndianCricketTeamCaptainHarmanpreetKaur Join the movement. pic.twitter.com/cX8s3QeWer — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) February 20, 2023

The agenda of the campaign is that people write Harmanpreet using hashtags to generate maximum traffic so that Google automatically starts recognizing her name as India’s cricket captain and also generate conversations that recognize the prominence of women in the sport.

Harmanpreet Kaur who won Arjuna Award in 2017, is the most-capped player in the women’s T20I format and was recently unveiled as the brand ambassador for PUMA. The global sportswear brand is working hard towards the reduction of gender stereotypes in cricket and this campaign is proof of that.



