Saturday, May 18, 2024
Puma Secures Multi-Year Deal with AFI for Kit Sponsorship of Indian Athletics
Puma Secures Multi-Year Deal with AFI for Kit Sponsorship of Indian Athletics

Image Source: First Post
Image Source: First Post
By Harshal Barot
1 mins read
Updated:
PUMA India has announced its partnership as an official kit sponsor to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), marking an enormous improvement in the performance standard of athletes representing the country. Under the new multi-year deal, PUMA will supply high-quality performance kits, speed suits, and travel gear for all AFI-affiliated athletes in all track and field events, including jumps, throws, cross-country running, and marathons, both nationally and internationally.

In the world of competitive sport, the difference between first and second place can be a matter of just a few fractions of a second. More than 400 athletes will be kitted with the latest apparel, footwear, and accessories from PUMA, thus equipping them to gain an edge and extract the most out of every small-time advantage. For the first time ever, Indian athletes will be provided with the world-class speed suits used by PUMA for their elite athletes across the world. These speed suits are designed to give each athlete more freedom of movement, better aerodynamics, and more speed, allowing for complete focus on the competition and moving up the level of efficiency.

Being a worldwide sports brand, PUMA has deep engagements with 17 federations, like Jamaica, Cuba, Brazil, New Zealand, and Portugal. The association with AFI is a reiteration of PUMA’s long-standing commitment to sports culture in India, nurturing current and future generations of athletes striving for success in the country.

In response to this significant agreement, Arne Freundt, CEO of PUMA SE, stated:

 “More than 75 years ago, PUMA’s founder Rudolf Dassler had the vision to develop products for athletes that would give them the speed, the agility and the nimbleness of a puma. We are excited that we can now bring this spirit to the Athletics Federation of India. India is one of the most dynamic markets and we hope that by achieving success with the Athletics Federation of India, we can together inspire the next generation of athletes.”

Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

