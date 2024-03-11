Monday, March 11, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSports 2.0KreedOn Case StudyPuma Dive Campaign: A Deep Dive into Its Smart Marketing Strategy and...
-- Advertisement --

Puma Dive Campaign: A Deep Dive into Its Smart Marketing Strategy and Controversy

Image Source: afaqs.com
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
4 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

PUMA, a sports brand, has made its mark in the world of cutting-edge immersive engagement with its recent AI-driven campaign, PUMA Dive. Last but not least, the popular cricket star and PUMA ambassador Virat Kohli formally shared the exciting campaign on his social media. He posted an image of himself in a dive, captioned along with the big question to his followers: rate his daredevil try.

-- Advertisement --

Introduction to the PUMA Dive

PUMA releases AI-led campaign with Virat Kohli | Puma Dive Campaign - KreedOn
Image Source – storyboard18

PUMA Dive is a two-month-long drive aimed at getting users to post their best daily dives that happen instinctively. Puma, whether it is the mastery dive into a swimming pool, the free-falling skydiving, or the crowd dives at the concert, means their fans are not shy about showing their version of exhilaration.

Including people through their attendance at PUMA’s offline events, whether planned in malls, stores, or any other scenic location, is also encouraged. The participants are invited to append the hashtag #PUMADive whenever they share their excitement when making a dive. Its motto will be a spirited campaign to bring back the most memorable moments and make the journey entertaining and rewarding.

-- Advertisement --

As the managing director of Puma India, Karthik Balagopalan highlighted the crucial role that supporters play in establishing the country’s sporting culture. He said Fans are the heart and soul of the sporting culture of our country. As a brand, Puma wants to give these fans a fun way to engage and celebrate iconic moments.

Click Here To Continue Reading

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Kanika Mahtoliya
Kanika Mahtoliya
Previous article
The Top 10 Beautiful Women Wrestlers of WWE in 2024: Dive into Glamour
Next article
Healthy Juices and Drinks to Soothe Joint Pain: Natural Remedies

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports 2.0

Top 10 Best Football Studs | Sprint, Tackle & Score With These Shoes

KreedOn Network -
In the thrilling world of football, the right pair of studs can be a game changer. We've curated a...
Sports 2.0

10 Best WWE Merchandise to Buy | Collectibles Every Fan Should Own

KreedOn Network -
Step into the world of WWE merchandise, where passion meets connections and fandom knows no bounds. From action figures...
Sports 2.0

Navigating Sports Internship Opportunities in India | Kickstart Your Career

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Do you look for sports internships to step into the sports world? If the answer is yes, Then, the...
Badminton

Top 10 Best Badminton Shoes Under 3000 | Step Up Your Game

KreedOn Network -
In the world of badminton, having the right shoes can significantly impact your performance on the court. With multiple...
KreedOn Case Study

Role of Sports in Reducing School Dropout Rates | Scoring Success

Kanika Mahtoliya -
The school dropout rate problem is one of the hardest hurdles in the whole of the Indian educational system....
Sports 2.0

Top 5 Innovative Sports Apps to Download in 2024: Beyond Scores and Stats

Sumit Malgotra -
In the worlds of sports and technology, both things are ever evolving, the fusion of these two has yielded...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019