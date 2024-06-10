Puja Tomar Shatters Records: First Indian to Triumph in UFC

- Advertisement -

Puja Tomar achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian to secure a victory in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), defeating Brazil’s Rayanne dos Santos at UFC Louisville 2024. Originating from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Puja had previously made headlines as the first Indian woman to earn a UFC contract. In her debut match in the women’s strawweight category, she won by split decision with scores of 30-27, 27-30, and 29-28.

The match was a fiercely competitive contest where both fighters displayed their strengths. Puja controlled the first round with powerful body kicks that landed accurately on dos Santos, causing the Brazilian to hesitate in advancing.

In the second round, dos Santos gained the upper hand, continually pressing forward and forcing Puja to counter while retreating. The Brazilian adopted a similar strategy to Puja’s, focusing on kicks, and both fighters exchanged blows intensely. The final round was evenly matched and intense, but Puja’s decisive push kick knockdown clinched her the victory.

Puja Tomar made history last night as the first fighter from India to earn a victory in the UFC! 👏🇮🇳#UFCLouisville pic.twitter.com/kPg4tLHXYn — UFC (@ufc) June 9, 2024

Following her victory, Puja dedicated the moment to Indian fighters and MMA enthusiasts. The ‘Cyclone’ mentioned that prior to her win, many believed that Indian fighters didn’t deserve a place on a prestigious platform like the UFC. Puja continues the legacy of Bharat Kandare and Anshul Jubli, both of whom competed in the UFC but did not secure wins in their debut matches.

