Monday, June 10, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPuja Tomar Shatters Records: First Indian to Triumph in UFC
-- Advertisement --

Puja Tomar Shatters Records: First Indian to Triumph in UFC

Puja Tomar Shatters Records: First Indian to Triumph in UFC | KreedOn
Image Source: X
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Puja Tomar achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian to secure a victory in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), defeating Brazil’s Rayanne dos Santos at UFC Louisville 2024. Originating from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Puja had previously made headlines as the first Indian woman to earn a UFC contract. In her debut match in the women’s strawweight category, she won by split decision with scores of 30-27, 27-30, and 29-28.

-- Advertisement --

The match was a fiercely competitive contest where both fighters displayed their strengths. Puja controlled the first round with powerful body kicks that landed accurately on dos Santos, causing the Brazilian to hesitate in advancing.

In the second round, dos Santos gained the upper hand, continually pressing forward and forcing Puja to counter while retreating. The Brazilian adopted a similar strategy to Puja’s, focusing on kicks, and both fighters exchanged blows intensely. The final round was evenly matched and intense, but Puja’s decisive push kick knockdown clinched her the victory.

-- Advertisement --

Following her victory, Puja dedicated the moment to Indian fighters and MMA enthusiasts. The ‘Cyclone’ mentioned that prior to her win, many believed that Indian fighters didn’t deserve a place on a prestigious platform like the UFC. Puja continues the legacy of Bharat Kandare and Anshul Jubli, both of whom competed in the UFC but did not secure wins in their debut matches.

Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Sports Shoes for Men in India at Affordable Price

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
Top 10 Players with Most Runs in T20 World Cup: In the Run Zone
Next article
Sumit Nagal Triumphs at Heilbronner Neckarcup Challenger, Eyes Olympics Qualification

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

SA vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host Match 21 of...
Cricket

‘We Heard two loud noises’: Viral Tweet From Delhi Police Sparks Reactions After India’s Victory Over Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024

Saiman Das -
After India's thrilling victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in New York, celebrations erupted across India. A...
News

Reetika Hooda Shines: Grabs Silver at Budapest Wrestling Ranking Series 2024

Saiman Das -
Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda claimed the silver medal in the women’s 76kg category at the 2024 Polyak Imre and...
News

Sumit Nagal Triumphs at Heilbronner Neckarcup Challenger, Eyes Olympics Qualification

Saiman Das -
India’s top-ranked singles player in tennis, Sumit Nagal, claimed victory at the Heilbronner Neckarcup ATP Challenger event by defeating...
Cricket

Top 10 Players with Most Runs in T20 World Cup: In the Run Zone

Kanika Mahtoliya -
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup has witnessed some of the greatest batting performances in the history of the...
Cricket

Top 10 Best T20 World Cup Innings of All Time: Pure Entertainment

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The T20 World Cup is a stage for explosive batting, daring shots, and remarkable performances by skilled players. The...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019