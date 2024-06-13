Friday, June 14, 2024
Meet Puja Tomar: Rising Through the Ranks in MMA – Bio, Records, Family – All Details

Puja Tomar Bio | KreedOn
Image Source: Manorama Online
Harshal Barot
By Harshal Barot
5 mins read
Updated:
 Puja Tomar became the first woman in history to represent the country within the octagon of the UFC. The determination and perseverance took her from the simple order of “just fight” to the fighting at the international level in instant mixed martial arts. So, let’s get to know more about Puja Tomar and her rags-to-riches story.

Puja Tomar Biography

Name Puja Tomar
Nick Name The Cyclone
Date of Birth 5 December, 1993
Height: 5 feet 1 inch (156 cm)
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown

Who is Puja Tomar?

Puja Tomar bio | KreedOn
Image Source: Celebs World

Puja Tomar is a native of Uttar Pradesh is the first-ever Indian woman fighter to sign a contract with the UFC. Now, she has created another history by becoming the first-ever Indian women to hold a UFC Championship title.

Family of Puja Tomar

Family | KreedOn
Image Source: celebsworlds.com

Puja belongs to a family of four women. She has a single mother; her two sisters, Anjali Tomar, a nurse by profession, and Anu Tomar, a doctor both are married. Their father had died in an accident when Puja was just 6 years old. The Tomars have seen many ups and downs in life, yet they cling to each other with love and live in the hope of getting enough.

Puja Tomar’s Education

India’s Puja Tomar signs with the UFC! | KreedOn
Image Source: Combat Post

Pooja was enrolled in her BA degree in MDU Rohtak college but left the college in the second year.

Career of Puja Tomar

Martial Arts

Puja Tomar with friends | KreedOn
Image Source: celebsworlds.com

Puja developed her love for martial arts since she was a child by starting to train in Wushu at the barely young age of six. All her struggle started to pay off as she started bagging medals left, right, and center on national and international fronts. In 2015, she went to the World Wushu Championship as the representative of India. She participated in Karate and Taekwondo events as well and emerged as a medal winner in both the martial art forms. Winning accolades in them made her quite popular in Indian Mixed Martial.

Transition to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

Puja Tomar becomes 1st ever Indian woman to sign a UFC contract | KreedOn
Image Source: Khel Now

After finding success in Wushu, Karate, and Taekwondo, Puja decided to try out Mixed Martial Arts. She joined ONE Championship in August 2017 to make her MMA debut. In November 2019, she fought Muay Thai champion Stamp Fairtex and lost by TKO at 4.27. Despite the defeat, Puja showed bravery and perseverance in the match, marking the start of her MMA journey.

Puja started her career as an MMA fighter in the year 2013 under India’s top promotion, the Super Fight League. In this area, she won two knockouts which reflected her ability and gave a promising start for her future sport endowment.

ONE Championship

Puja “The Cyclone” Tomar - ONE Championship – The Home Of Martial Arts | KreedOn
Image Source: ONE Championship

Joining ONE Championship after Super Fight League, the first time Puja Tomar fought was against Tiffany Teo at ONE: Immortal Pursuit, held on November 24, 2017. She lost the match by submission in the first round. She still bounced back to fight Jihin Radzuan and Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol in the next fights.

Matrix Fight Night

Puja Tomar - MFN
Image Source: Scroll

Puja Tomar was on a roll at Matrix Fight Night (MFN), stringing together four wins that helped her become the strawweight champion at MFN 10 on November 18, 2022, by beating Bi Nguyen—a victory that showed her levels of talent and hard work.

UFC 

Puja Tomar scripts history becomes first Indian MMA fighter to win at UFC. | KreedOn
Image Source: WION

Puja became the first Indian-born woman to win in her UFC debut on June 8, 2024. She defeated Rayanne dos Santos by split decision. History indeed because this inspired many young girls back in India.

Achievements of Puja

MFN | KreedOn
Image Source: Hindustan Times
  • She has won five titles at Wushu
  • Puja is the 1st and only female to win Matrix Fight Night (MFN) world championship
  • She is also the also Indian female fighter at UFC

Facts About Puja Tomar

Facts | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram
  • She started her career watching the movies of Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee
  • She is the first and the only female fighter from India in UFC.
  • Puja Tomar is the official ambassador of Batery.

Relationship Status of Puja Tomar

Despite being a successful name in the career, Puja keeps her personal life under wraps. She is not married, nor does she reveal any information about her relationships.

Net Worth of Puja Tomar

Puja Tomar has an estimated net worth of $150K through her MMA career, but as it isn’t that much, neither is it that important to her because she just loves this sport.

Social media of Puja Tomar

Conclusion

Puja is a successful fighter, yet that’s just the surface. Time and again, she has been the forceful and motivational figure that would stake a dent in the face of Indian MMA and across. Now, besides defeating opponents in the ring, she defies conventional behavior and norms. It’s a story of empowerment and change, an impression set to last.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is Puja Tomar?

Puja Tomar, Indian MMA fighter belonging to the straw weight category it got recognized as the first Indian female MMA World Champion after being the MFN straw weight title holder in 2021.

Where does Puja Tomar train?

Puja Tomar trains at Soma Fight Club in Bali, Indonesia.

What is Puja Tomar’s recent achievement?

Puja Tomar became the first Indian win a fight at UFC. She beat Rayanne Amanda dos Santos via split decision at UFC Louisville 2024.

Is there any documentary of Puja Tomar?

As of now, there isn’t a documentary about her. Still, how she came into the UFC and that historic win were all well chronicled by the UFC itself in a feature titled, “Puja Tomar: History In The Making.”

Harshal Barot
Harshal Barot
SUBSCRIBE

