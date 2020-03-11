PSG vs DOR Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Paris Saint Germain vs Borussia Dortmund

The second leg of the Champions League round of 16 fixture features PSG who will be hosting Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes. Trailing 2-1, PSG stare at yet another early exit in their eternal dream for a Champions League trophy. They will, however, miss the crowd support with the game to be played behind closed doors as a precaution amid the Coronavirus outbreak.



PSG

Since their 2-1 loss to Dortmund, PSG have scored 13 goals in 3 games and conceded only 4 goals since then. Their previous game against Strasbourg was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak in France.

The 2nd leg will be a delicious fixture for PSG especially who have never defeated Dortmund in an European competition. Another stat that’s against PSG is that they have never progressed to the next round after going down in the first leg. Looking to change their fortunes, Neymar, Mbappe and co will have to put in a strong display against Dortmund in front of no fans.

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund have always progressed to the next round after winning their first game. They are on a 5 game winning streak and will look to maintain the odds in the 2nd leg. Borussia will however be without Reus in the 2nd leg and players like Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard, Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland will look to finish the job in Paris.

PSG vs DOR Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund

Date March 12, 2020 Time 1:30 AM Venue Parc des Princes, Paris. Possible playing XI PSG: Navas(GK) Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Gueye, Marquinhos, Paredes, Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar. Dortmund: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Zagadou; Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro; Sancho, Haaland, Hazard. Impact Players Mbappe, Neymar, Haaland, Sancho, Hazard.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s UCL Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund

Goalkeeper : Keylor Navas

It was a tough call to choose between Keylor Navas and Roman Burki. We however feel that since the game will be played in Paris, there is a higher chance Navas would pull in some match-winning saves. He has conceded 5 goals fewer than Burki and has made 17 saves, 14 claims, 3punches and has a 77% passing accuracy.

Defenders : Juan Bernat, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Mats Hummels, Łukasz Piszczek,

We have picked two of Dortmund’s consistent defenders, Mats Hummels and Łukasz Piszczek. Hummels has made 74 ball recoveries, 23 clearances, 5 blocks and has a passing accuracy of 87%. Lukasz has registered 26 ball recoveries, 6 clearances and has completed 134 accurate passes.

Bernat has registered 20 ball recoveries, 10 clearances and has a passing accuracy of 86% with 223 successful passes.

Marquinhos and Thiago Silva will be crucial defenders for PSG in the 2nd leg. Marquinhos has registered 35 ball recoveries and has completed 455 out of 515 passes with 87% passing rate. Thiago Silva has made 53 ball recoveries, 16 clearances and has a passing accuracy of 93%.

Midfielders : Axel Witsel, Angel Di-Maria, Pablo Sarabia

Witsel will play instead of Reus who has been ruled out of the fixture. Axel has made 25 ball recoveries, he has registered 473 passes and has a passing accuracy of 96%.

Di-Maria and Sarabia will be crucial in the midfield for PSG in the 2nd leg. Angel has registered 3 assists, scored 2 goals and has a passing accuracy of 75%. Pablo Sarabia has registered 1 assist and scored 2 goals. He has a passing accuracy of 74% and has made 9 ball recoveries.

Forwards : Neymar, Erling Haaland

2 of the most lethal strikers in football feature against each other in the battle yet again. There are a number of combinations that we could have gone with Mbappe, Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani as options. However, we feel Haaland and Neymar will be the crucial strikers in the 2nd leg.

Haaland had scored 8 goals in the Champions League before making his January move to Dortmund. He scored a brace in the last fixture and will be expected to score another. He has had 21 attempts so far and has an assist to his name.

Neymar has scored 2 goals and registered 2 assists and has 8 attempts so far. He scored the equalizer in the previous fixture before Haaland made it 2-1 just a couple of minutes after Neymar’s strike.

My Dream11 Team

Roman Burki (GK), Juan Bernat, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Mats Hummels, Łukasz Piszczek, Axel Witsel, Angel Di-Maria, Marco Verratti, Neymar, Erling Haaland.

Dream11 Team Stats: PSG vs DOR Dream11 Prediction 2020 (Champions League Stats)