Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Home PKL Teams Dream11 Prediction PSG vs DOR Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Paris Saint Germain vs Borussia...

PSG vs DOR Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Paris Saint Germain vs Borussia Dortmund

mmBy KreedOn Network
Published On:
PSG vs DOR Dream11 Prediction 2020

PSG vs DOR Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Paris Saint Germain vs Borussia Dortmund 

The second leg of the Champions League round of 16 fixture features PSG who will be hosting Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes. Trailing 2-1, PSG stare at yet another early exit in their eternal dream for a Champions League trophy. They will, however, miss the crowd support with the game to be played behind closed doors as a precaution amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

PSG

Since their 2-1 loss to Dortmund, PSG have scored 13 goals in 3 games and conceded only 4 goals since then. Their previous game against Strasbourg was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak in France. 

The 2nd leg will be a delicious fixture for PSG especially who have never defeated Dortmund in an European competition. Another stat that’s against PSG is that they have never progressed to the next round after going down in the first leg. Looking to change their fortunes, Neymar, Mbappe and co will have to put in a strong display against Dortmund in front of no fans. 

Borussia Dortmund 

Dortmund have always progressed to the next round after winning their first game. They are on a 5 game winning streak and will look to maintain the odds in the 2nd leg. Borussia will however be without Reus in the 2nd leg and players like Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard, Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland will look to finish the job in Paris. 

PSG vs DOR Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund

Date March 12, 2020
Time 1:30 AM
Venue Parc des Princes, Paris. 
Possible playing XI PSG: Navas(GK) Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Gueye, Marquinhos, Paredes, Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar.

Dortmund: Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Zagadou; Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro; Sancho, Haaland, Hazard.
Impact Players Mbappe, Neymar, Haaland, Sancho, Hazard. 

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s UCL Match: Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas 

It was a tough call to choose between Keylor Navas and Roman Burki. We however feel that since the game will be played in Paris, there is a higher chance Navas would pull in some match-winning saves. He has conceded 5 goals fewer than Burki and has made 17 saves, 14 claims, 3punches and has a 77% passing accuracy.  

fantasy prediction telegram

Defenders: Juan Bernat, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Mats Hummels, Łukasz Piszczek, 

  • We have picked two of Dortmund’s consistent defenders, Mats Hummels and Łukasz Piszczek. Hummels has made 74 ball recoveries, 23 clearances, 5 blocks and has a passing accuracy of 87%. Lukasz has registered 26 ball recoveries, 6 clearances and has completed 134 accurate passes. 
  • Bernat has registered 20 ball recoveries, 10 clearances and has a passing accuracy of 86% with 223 successful passes. 
  • Marquinhos and Thiago Silva will be crucial defenders for PSG in the 2nd leg. Marquinhos has registered 35 ball recoveries and has completed 455 out of 515 passes with 87% passing rate. Thiago Silva has made 53 ball recoveries, 16 clearances and has a passing accuracy of 93%. 

Midfielders:  Axel Witsel, Angel Di-Maria, Pablo Sarabia 

  • Witsel will play instead of Reus who has been ruled out of the fixture. Axel has made 25 ball recoveries, he has registered 473 passes and has a passing accuracy of 96%. 
  • Di-Maria and Sarabia will be crucial in the midfield for PSG in the 2nd leg. Angel has registered 3 assists, scored 2 goals and has a passing accuracy of 75%. Pablo Sarabia has registered 1 assist and scored 2 goals. He has a passing accuracy of 74% and has made 9 ball recoveries.

Forwards: Neymar, Erling Haaland

  • 2 of the most lethal strikers in football feature against each other in the battle yet again. There are a number of combinations that we could have gone with Mbappe, Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani as options. However, we feel Haaland and Neymar will be the crucial strikers in the 2nd leg. 
  • Haaland had scored 8 goals in the Champions League before making his January move to Dortmund. He scored a brace in the last fixture and will be expected to score another. He has had 21 attempts so far and has an assist to his name. 
  • Neymar has scored 2 goals and registered 2 assists and has 8 attempts so far. He scored the equalizer in the previous fixture before Haaland made it 2-1 just a couple of minutes after Neymar’s strike. 

My Dream11 Team 

 Roman Burki (GK), Juan Bernat, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Mats Hummels, Łukasz Piszczek, Axel Witsel, Angel Di-Maria, Marco Verratti, Neymar, Erling Haaland. 

Dream11 Team Stats: PSG vs DOR Dream11 Prediction 2020 (Champions League Stats)

Position  Player Name  Current Price  Goals  Assists 
              
GoalKeeper  R Burki 8.5 cr –  – 
              
Defenders  J Bernat 8.5 cr 0 2
   Marquinhos 8 cr 1 0
T Silva  8 cr 0 0
M Hummels 8.5 cr  0 0
Midfielders  L Piszczek 8.5 cr  1 2
A Witsel 8.5 cr 0 0
   A D Maria 9.5 cr 2 3
  P Sarabia 8.5 cr 2 1
Forwards E Haaland 10.5 cr 10 1
   Neymar 10.5 cr 2 2

 

mm
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleIND vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | India vs South Africa | Ballebaazi
Next articleLIV vs ATL Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid CL R16 Leg 2

RELATED ARTICLES

Dream11 Prediction

RM vs MCI Dream11 Prediction | Real Madrid vs Manchester City CL Round of 16

Manan Dharamshi -
RM vs MCI Dream11 Prediction | Leg 1 of 2, Round of 16, UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Real Madrid welcome Manchester...
Read more
Bengal Warriors

Dream11 BEN vs DEL Final | PKL Final Prediction | Pro Kabaddi 2019

KreedOn Network -
Dream11 BEN vs DEL Final | Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | PKL Prediction After a scintillating action that spanned 132 matches and 13 weeks, there...
Read more
Bengal Warriors

Dream11 BEN vs MUM Semifinal 2 | Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | PKL Prediction

KreedOn Network -
Dream11 BEN vs MUM Semifinal 2 | Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | PKL Prediction The second semi-final of the PKL 2019 season will see U...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Dream11 BLR vs HYD Pro Kabaddi League 2019

Dream11 HYD vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | PKL Prediction

Dream11 DEL vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League 2019

Dream11 GUJ vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | PKL Prediction

Dream11 TAM vs BEN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | PKL Prediction

Dream11 BEN vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 | PKL Prediction

Indian Super league 2019