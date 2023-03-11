Proud Moment: Odisha CM honored with certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records for Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium

- Advertisement -

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik was honored with a certificate of recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records for Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela being the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium.

The stadium is now a benchmark in the hockey infrastructure of India. It was built in 15 months with a seating capacity of 20011. It also has an uninterrupted viewing experience for all. The stadium is now recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium. It is a proud moment for India and especially the CM of Odisha that his efforts were acknowledged at an international level by the Guinness Book of World Records. This accomplishment added to the celebration of the Hockey World Cup and brought immense pride to India and Odisha.

Chief Minister Patnaik, on receiving the certificate, said,

“This recognition by the Guinness Book of World Records is a testament that our state Odisha has come a long way and has made a mark on the international sports map. It is a matter of great pride for all of us and I thank everyone who was part of this project, to the people of Sundargarh and the hockey fans for their unconditional support of the sport. It inspired us to accomplish this herculean task. I dedicate this recognition to the people of Odisha”.

The Hockey World Cup 2023 has been memorable and remarkable for the sports fraternity of India. The tournament was a phenomenal success. Moreover, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela left the players and audience spellbound with its magnificence.

