Protests by Indian Wrestlers: A Fight against sexual assault & humiliation 

Wrestling Protest: A controversial affair

On December 12, the dawn of an era of athlete-centered sports governance in India was marked by a great deal of celebration. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elected the first-ever athletes’ commission (AC) with MC Mary Kom as its head under a new IOA Constitution. PT Usha was made president of the IOA. India’s new athletic leadership was left with muttering homilies a month later, when some of the country’s most decorated wrestlers are sitting in protest at Jantar Mantar, accusing their federation boss of sexual and psychological harassment and his associates of issuing death threats.

We only want our athletes to win medals, salute the tricolor, and not complain, but the Jantar Mantar protests showed us that the reality has always been grim and our own complacency in ignoring them. They also threw light upon what happens after the medals have been won. Let’s dig into this controversial affair to find out more details about the protest.

The Jantar Mantar protest by wrestlers

Numerous Indian athletes have protested at the Jantar Mantar against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexually harassing, abusing, and hitting them. This is an unprecedented action. Bajrang Punia, a wrestler who won the Arjuna Award and participated in the demonstrations as well, made it clear that they have nothing against the government, the sports ministry, or even the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The battle, in a sense, is confined to the toxic nature of WFI and the alleged harassment perpetrated by its president, who denies all allegations and has refused to resign.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, world champion Vinesh Phogat, Rio Olympics champion Sakshi Malik, world champion Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha, and Commonwealth Games champion Sumit Malik were seen at the protests by Indian wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

The allegations & decisions of the government

The protests at Jantar Mantar show that men in power may even be waging an institutionalized war against female athletes, expecting them to take it all in like good little girls and not fight back. They will be humiliated to death and abused if they lose a game. They run the risk of ending their careers if they speak up. It is entirely up to the courts to determine whether or not these claims are true. However, can we collectively accept responsibility for ignoring the innumerable athletes of the past and present who simply expected two meals a day after giving their all to the nation?

The government has already instructed the WFI to respond within a strict 72-hour deadline, and the allegations will be investigated by the courts. However, the protests have brought attention to a larger issue that affects the core of Indian society. We are not used to our athletes confronting authority openly. It’s all well and good when they win medals and wave the national flag in other countries, making us proud. But what happens behind the scenes? What happens to athletes who were unable to win? Who are the ones who will never appear on magazine covers or be endorsed by multiple billion-dollar brands? If the allegations are true, the institutions that are supposed to protect the athletes’ name are actually bringing shame.

Claims & Acquisition of wrestlers

Vinesh Phogat, who is leading the protests and is the first Indian woman wrestler to win gold at both the Commonwealth and Asian Games, claims that the protests include more than just the WFI president.

She stated,

“Some of the coaches appointed at national camps have been sexually harassing women wrestlers for years.”

Sexual harassment also involves the WFI president. At national camps, a lot of young women wrestlers have lamented and wept about being sexually harassed.

While it is absolutely necessary to hold these coaches and the WFI accountable, these protests must also provide us with an opportunity to pause and consider how we celebrate athletes and ignore them when they are in desperate need of public support. The Jantar Mantar protests have managed to attract natural attention due to their sheer size and symbolic location, which also served as a site of anti-corruption demonstrations a decade earlier.

Consequences of the toxic environment

Numerous athletes have died in poverty in the past, the majority of whom were Olympians. We did not hold vigils by candlelight to remember their deaths or the unfair treatment or lack thereof that they received. We had Makhan Singh in the 1960s, who was the only Indian to beat Milkha Singh in the 400-meter race and even competed in the relay at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. It was over for him when an accident cost him his leg. He was not helped by any government programs, he wasn’t helped by the many pension programs that were in place at the time, and he died in absolute poverty.

At the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki, another athlete named Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav won Bronze in the freestyle 57 kg event. He became the first person since 1947 to win an individual medal. His stipend as he got older? Pension withheld, and death in extreme poverty. It was evident that winning an Olympic medal was insufficient.

Wrestlers protest: An ignorance or resolution?

Giving athletes the freedom to communicate using language, the most fundamental tool, would also be extremely beneficial. Our athletes all struggle with English and are only proficient in Hindi and their native language. Because of this, it can be hard for them to see beyond their immediate surroundings. It prevents them from gaining knowledge from other people’s experiences, which may have a lot to teach them.

They struggle to communicate with their opponents because they lack communication skills. Additionally, it limits their opportunities to compete abroad or even train there. When they graduate from American colleges, many Indian athletes who train in the NCAAs have a much more integrated outlook on life. I once heard from one of the US coaches that, despite their desire for Indian athletes to participate in NCAA competitions, no colleges or universities are willing to take that risk due to a lack of basic communication skills. This must be changed immediately. Not just “eat, sleep, train, repeat!” should be the mantra. “Eat, sleep, train, educate, and repeat!” regardless.

Embarking a change in the history of WFI

After a lengthy meeting and assurances from the country’s sports minister, Anurag Thakur, the Indian wrestlers had called off their three-day protest in front of the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Thakur said that the Ministry will set up an Oversight Committee to look into the WFI wrestlers’ claims of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement after the meeting.

On Monday, the members of the Oversight Committee were made public by the Sports Minister. In addition to former badminton star Trupti Murgunde, former TOPS CEO Rajagopalan, and former SAI TEAMS Executive Director Radhika Sreeman, the committee included two Olympic medalists in Mary Kom and Vijender Singh. Within four weeks, the oversight committee has to report to the Sports Ministry with a comprehensive investigation of all of the allegations made by the wrestlers.

