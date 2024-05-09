‘Probably creators are also his fans like me’ : SS Rajamouli Talks About MS Dhoni’s Influence

- Advertisement -

The cricketing career and widespread appeal of MS Dhoni are well-known to all. Since his debut for the Indian team, the former captain has transformed into a cultural phenomenon. At a recent event in Hyderabad promoting the animated series ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood,’ director SS Rajamouli answered a question that piqued the curiosity of MS Dhoni’s admirers. The query was about a noticeable resemblance between the appearance of Amarendra Baahubali and the celebrated cricketer.

-- Advertisement --

The reporter asked SS Rajamouli about MS Dhoni:

“Bahubali character face design is the same as Dhoni, is that because you love MS Dhoni?”

Rajamouli’s Response:

-- Advertisement --

“Probably character creators are also his fans like me.”

The Baahubali series, helmed by director SS Rajamouli, has gained a cult following since the debut of its initial installment in 2015. The movies have broken box office records and significantly reshaped the landscape of Indian cinema.

At present, CSK holds the third spot in the IPL 2024 rankings, securing 12 points from six victories out of eleven matches played. Their recent triumph over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala by a margin of 28 runs followed a defeat at home by seven wickets. Next, they are scheduled to face Gujarat Titans on May 10 in Ahmedabad.

An eminent wicketkeeper-batsman, MS Dhoni is actively participating for CSK in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. This could potentially mark the final appearance of the player, hailing from Ranchi, in the league’s 17th edition. Throughout this season, he has accumulated a total of 110 runs across nine innings.

-- Advertisement --

Also read | Best Cricket Bat Manufacturers in India