Pro Kabaddi League Teams: In-Depth Analysis Of Their Strengths & Weaknesses 

Pro Kabaddi League or simply PKL has its 9th season going on. The fans have already witnessed some spectacular matches and there is plenty in store in the upcoming weeks. The defending champions Dabang Delhi are again at the top of the pile (as of October 28th). But it is a game of Kabaddi, and PKL in the past has experienced some out-of-the-world results, so anything can happen, and any team can surprise anyone.

This article will give you a detailed analysis of PKL teams, their strengths, and their weaknesses.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Teams

S.N Teams 1 Bengal Warriors 2 Bengaluru Bulls 3 Dabang Delhi K.C 4 Gujarat Giants 5 Haryana Steelers 6 Jaipur Pink Panthers 7 Patna Pirates 8 Puneri Paltan 9 Tamil Thalaivas 10 Telugu Titans 11 U Mumba 12 UP Yoddhas

Pro Kabaddi League: List of Winners

Year Winner Runner Up Result MVP 2021-2022 Dabang Delhi K.C. Patna Pirates 37-36 Naveen Kumar 2019 Bengal Warriors Dabang Delhi KC 39-34 Naveen Kumar 2018 Bengaluru Bulls Gujarat Giants 38-33 Pawan Sehrawat 2017 Patna Pirates Gujarat Giants 55-38 Pardeep Narwal 2016 Patna Pirates U Mumba 31-28 Rohit Kumar 2016 Patna Pirates Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-29 Pardeep Narwal 2015 U Mumba Bengaluru Bulls 36-30 Manjeet Chhillar 2014 Jaipur Pink Panthers U Mumba 35-24 Anup Kumar

Pro Kabaddi League | Dabang Delhi

The defending champions have more youths in their squad. Naveen Kumar and Vijay Malik have been returned by the Delhi-based team.

Strengths

Naveen Kumar is the biggest strength of Dabang Delhi. In the last 2 PKL seasons, this raider has accumulated a total of 690 points in 62 games. Well, he is pretty new to PKL, considering he has played only 3 seasons. But despite the fact, his name is taken amongst the top 10 raiders.

Sandeep Dhul, earlier in Jaipur Pink Panther is now a part of Dabang Delhi. When he is in rhythm, very few raiders can get away from him. Sandeep will be a vital cog in the Delhi squad.

Weaknesses

The squad is full of young players and hence experience is a bit of a problem for them. The team mostly relies on Naveen Kumar. Vijay Malik is there to support Naveen. They may miss the guidance that they were getting for the last two seasons from the likes of Manjeet Chhillar.

Pro Kabaddi League | Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors are one-time champions of Pro Kabaddi League and the season was 2019. This Kolkata-based team has been coached by K Baskaran who was the coach of the Jaipur Pink Panthers when they won the inaugural PKL season.

Strengths

The inclusion of K Baskaran is the biggest boost any team can get. They have the mighty Maninder Singh who will wear a captain’s armband. Overall, they have pretty good squad depth and perfect balance.

Weaknesses

Maninder Singh and Deepak Niwas Hooda are senior most players. However, both have different ways of approaching the game. So, two power centers could be a huge problem if those two are not managed properly.

Pro Kabaddi League | Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls have always been in the limelight. Their victories are cheered, and defeats are scrutinized with the same intensity by the people. They were the champions of season 6 and came second in the 2nd season.

Strengths

The Bulls have Randhir Sehrawat as their coach who won PKL season 6 with the same side. Bulls have Vikash Khandola in their squad who sits proudly in the list of top 10 raiders of the last three seasons.

Weaknesses

Pawan Sehrawat was the pillar of Bengaluru Bulls, however, he has joined Tamil Thalaivas. This has created a huge void. Teams will look to exploit this weakness.

Pro Kabaddi League | Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants entered the PKL when the league became a 12-team spectacle. Gujarat quickly achieved a reputation as one of the consistent teams thanks to their brilliant performances in the first two seasons.

Strengths

This Gujarat-based team has Chandran Ranjit as their coach who led Patna Pirates when they won 3 consecutive PKL titles. Chandran knows how to win a league. Gujarat has failed to win the final on a couple of occasions. So, the inclusion of Chandran Ranjit is the best thing that could have happened to Gujarat.

Gujarat does have a very solid defense which is formed by Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal, and Sandeep Kandola.

Weaknesses

They have an excellent defense, however, they could struggle when it comes to collecting points through raids. Gujarat lacks the established raider on which the entire team can rely.

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers do lack consistency, one day they play as a champion, and on the next day, they fall like a house of cards. Those wavering performances are not doing any good to enlarge the fan base.

Strengths

Jaideep Kuldeep is India’s one of the most promising left-covers. He has a total of 66 tackle points which makes it 4th highest in the league. Mandeep Singh, the coach of Haryana is known for his ultra-defensive lineups. So Jaydeep and Mandeep can give nightmares to the opposition’s raiders.

Weaknesses

Many times, they fail because they don’t play as a team. This explains their blow hot blow cold performances. It is high time to play as a team and not just a bunch of individuals.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers won the inaugural season of PKL, but since then it has been a tough journey for them. This time, the Panthers have Sanjeev Baliyan at the helm of things.

Strengths

Arjun Deshwal has a total of 267 raid points in the last season which makes him 2nd best raider of the last season. Along with Arjun, V Ajith Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari can cause havoc in the opponent’s half.

Weaknesses

As a team, their performances lack consistency. In the last season, they didn’t win more than three games in a row. The lack of momentum and the lack of the habit of winning hurts the team the most.

Patna Pirates

Patna is the most successful team in PKL history. They have won PKL 3 times which is the most if compared to other teams. Surprisingly, they did win the 3 seasons on the trot.

Strengths

Patna has veteran Ravi Shetty as their head coach who has plenty of experience. He led U Mumba to the title in season 2 and has also worked with Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. Then they have Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in their defense who was the best defender of last season.

Weaknesses

The squad looks solid on paper. So, no weaknesses as of yet.

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan has a poor record in the PKL. The win % of 41.77 which is the third lowest in the history of PKL speaks volumes about the team. They are inconsistent and have an irritating habit of underperforming when it matters the most.

Strengths

Pune has Fazel Atrachali who is regarded as one of the best-left corners. Then they have fabulous raiders in Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat. The duo scored 328 points last season, which amounts to 73% of the team’s total raid points.

Weaknesses

Their squad has good balance and good individuals. Their only weakness is inconsistent performances and not delivering when it matters the most.

Tamil Thalaivas

This Tamil Nadu-based team is sadly known for its poor performances. Tamil Thalaivas have their task cut out and they must deliver this time, especially as they have Pawan Kumar Sehrawat in their squad.

Strengths

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is the one and the biggest strength that they have. Tamil Thalaivas picked him for 2.26 crores making him the most expensive player in the history of the league. He has won many accolades and has made so many stupefying records on the mat.

Weaknesses

They have Pawan, but Kabaddi is a team game and they need players around Pawan to support him. Thalaivas don’t have a raider to play along with Pawan, they lack experienced players, nor do they have depth in defense.

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans share the same story as that Puneri Paltan. Despite being a founding member of Pro Kabaddi, it is confounding to see that they still haven’t found the winning combination.

Strengths

Well, they have built a nice and balanced squad. The team has a good equilibrium between raiding abilities and defensive abilities.

Weaknesses

Titans have many talented players and hence management could face a problem of plenty which sometimes does act as a weakness.

U Mumba

U Mumba is the most celebrated and most followed team in PKL history. Well, the ‘Mumbai’ factor does play its magic. They managed to win the league in the 2nd season but failed to replicate the same.

Strengths

Rinku who plays at the right corner scored 60 tackle points last season and will be looking to build on that. U Mumba has a young squad this time and the youthfulness can do wonders.

Weaknesses

The young people are energetic and quick to learn, but they lack the experience which comes in handy during crunch situations. The team lacks a leader. The team lacks big names around which the team could have been built.

UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha is one of the most consistent teams, if not successful. They have managed to qualify for playoffs every season, but sadly their journey stops there every time. The team has always had potential; however, they fail when it comes to delivering on the big stage.

Strengths

They have the league’s best raider of all time- Pardeep Narwal. Surender Gill is also looking good. The team’s success will depend on how these two perform. The team has perhaps the best defensive unit which has Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Nitin Tomar, and Abozar Mighani.

Weakness

Pardeep Narwal is not getting any younger. The team management has failed to find a man who could support him. The lack of support can tone down the performances of Pardeep.

