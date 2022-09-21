Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Pro Kabaddi League Season 9: First Half Schedule | Know Fixtures

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Pro Kabaddi Season 9 -KreedOn
Image Source- Pro Kabaddi League
The highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi league starts on October 7, 2022. The schedule has been announced for the first half of season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League. It will begin on 7th October at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru and for its next leg, it will move to Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (Badminton Court), Balewadi, Pune on 28th October.

This ecstatic event will welcome the kabaddi fans back into the stadium. The league will start with a grand opening with triple headers on the opening three days.

The schedule is released for 66 matches and each match is unique, and within the first 2 days, fans will be able to witness all 12 teams in action. The league will also have Triple headers on every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage of Vivo PKL season 9.

Season 9 will begin with the champions of season 8, Dabang Delhi K.C. and they will face U-Mumba on 7 October 2022, followed by the league’s Southern Derby in the second match, where Bengaluru Bulls will go against Telugu Titans. UP Yoddhas will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match on an opening day.

Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 fixtures

The second-part schedule will be announced by end of October.

Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League said,

“Vivo PKL Season 9 is set to bring the high-voltage action of the best kabaddi in the world before Indian sports lovers across the three select cities of Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad. As with each previous vivo PKL Season, Season 9 will set strong benchmarks by the League and its broadcast partner, as well as our 12 Teams, to continue the growth of kabaddi in India for in-stadia and on-screen kabaddi fans”.

 

